Ayodhya: The construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has received technical assistance from four prominent national institutes under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Department of Science & Technology (DST), with additional help from institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), according to Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The key contributors include CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee, which played a major role in the temple's structural design and foundation vetting. CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad provided essential inputs on foundation design and seismic safety.

DST-Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru offered technical support related to the Sun's path for the Surya Tilak, while CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Palampur contributed by making tulips bloom for the divine Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The main temple, a structure standing at 360 ft long, 235 ft wide, and 161 ft high, is constructed entirely of sandstone from Bansi Pahadpur, Rajasthan. Remarkably, no cement, iron, or steel has been used in its construction. The three-storey temple is designed to be earthquake-resilient, capable of withstanding tremors of magnitude 8 on the Richter scale for an impressive 2,500 years.

CSIR-CBRI Roorkee’s involvement

“CSIR-CBRI Roorkee has been involved in the construction of the Ram Mandir since the early stages. The Institute has contributed towards the structural design of the main temple, designing the Surya Tilak mechanism, designing vetting of the temple foundation, and Structural Health Monitoring of the main temple,” he said.

Singh then highlighted the unique Surya Tilak mechanism, ensuring that sunlight falls on Lord Ram's idol at noon on Sriram Navami day every year for about 6 minutes.

IIA Which Built Aditya L1's Payload, Also Contributed

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics Bengaluru, according to the Union Minister, also provided crucial technical support on the Sun's path, and Optica, Bangalore, played a role in manufacturing lenses and brass tubes for the mechanism. The gearbox and reflective mirrors/lenses are strategically arranged to track the Sun's path, bringing sunlight from the third floor to Garbha Griha.

Tulips Bloomed with Modern Technology to Be Offered to Lord Rama

Furthermore, CSIR-IHBT Palampur contributed to the consecration ceremony by sending Tulip Blooms to the divine Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the institute's achievement in developing an indigenous technology that allows tulips to bloom throughout the year, defying their usual seasonal pattern in Jammu & Kashmir and higher Himalayan regions.

CSIR will also be involved in the consecration ceremony, said Dr Jitendra Singh. In celebration of faith, unity, and the spirit of devotion, CSIR-IHBT Palampur (HP) is sending Tulip Blooms to the divine Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on 22nd January, he said. “Tulips do not flower in this season. It grows only in Jammu & Kashmir and a few other higher Himalayan regions and that too only in the spring season. The Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology Palampur has recently developed an indigenous technology through which tulips could be made available throughout the year, without waiting for its season,” he said.

Concluding his speech, PM Modi said that in the last ten years stressed on the fusion of traditional and modern knowledge through an extended integration of all schools of thought. “India has jumped from being the tenth largest economy to being the fifth, soon we shall be the fourth largest economy and then the third largest economy in the world,” he said.