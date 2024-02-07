Advertisement

New Delhi: Taxpayers, here is a good news for you! You can reduce your income tax liability in the upcoming fiscal year in the wake of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, consider implementing the following strategies. Using the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website, individual taxpayers can donate money to the Ram Mandir. "An individual who wishes to donate money to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to rebuild/ repair Ayodhya Ram Mandir can do so online using various ways. These are: payment gateway, UPI/QR code/NEFT/IMPS/Demand Draft/Cheque. There are absolutely no charges or fee of any kind levied for donating money to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust", read a notification on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website.

As per Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website, "The Central Government has notified "SHRI RAM JANMABHOOMI TEERTH KSHETRA" (PAN: AAZTS6197B) to be place of historic importance and a place of public worship of renown for the purpose of the said section from the year FY 2020-2021. 50% of Voluntary Contribution, for the purpose of renovation/repair of Mandir to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is eligible for deduction under sec 80G (2) (b), subject to other conditions mentioned under section 80G of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Cash donations in excess of Rs 2000 are not allowed as a tax deduction."

"Instant donation receipt will only be issued if the payment gateway is used for making a donation. All other methods UPI/QR code/NEFT/IMPS/Demand Draft/Cheque will require verification from the Trust's end and then only donation receipts would be issued on our website", Ayodhya Ram Mandir's donation helpline agent said.

How to donate to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust: A step-by-step guide

Visit https://online.srjbtkshetra.org/#/login

Click 'Donate' under the 'Donation' tab.

Login using your mobile number and authenticate it by inputting the OTP received.

A new webpage would open where you would be asked to fill in details like PAN, purpose of donation, donation amount, address, Pin Code

After filling in the details click on 'Donate'.

You would be redirected to the payment gateway where UPI, debit card, net banking, and credit card can be used to make payment.

Once payment is successful, the donation receipt will be issued instantly.

Payment using UPI/QR code/Cheque/ Demand Draft/ IMPS/NEFT

Visit https://srjbtkshetra.org/donation-options/

There are a total of 3 bank accounts of the Mandir Trust- State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB).

Use any one of them to donate money.

If you are using this method no mobile number, Email ID, or PAN is needed to be entered while making the payment.

Steps to download donation receipt from the Ayodhya Ram Trust website

Follow the below steps, if you have used the other donation methods (UPI/QR code/NEFT/IMPS/Cheque) to donate money.

Visit https://online.srjbtkshetra.org/donation-receipt/.

Click on the 'Download Receipt' tab.

Enter your mobile in the appropriate space and click on 'GET OTP'. Enter the OTP and authenticate.

Following your submission, the officials of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust will review the provided information, and the processing time will vary based on the chosen payment method. Once the verification process concludes, you can download the donation receipt from the same website.

To check the status

Visit https://online.srjbtkshetra.org/donation-receipt/

Click on 'Donation Receipt' under the 'Donation' tab.

After that click on 'Donation Receipt History' If the receipt is ready, then a download button will be visible here otherwise an estimated time will be shown.