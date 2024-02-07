Advertisement

Ayodhya: The Ram Mandir unfolds a tale of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' one building block at a time. From the icy heights of Kashmir to the sunny shores of Kanyakumari, the resonance of Lord Ram's name weaves a tapestry of devotion across India. Now, this devotion is taking shape in the historic Ram Mandir, not just in grandeur but in the collective contributions from different states.

According to reports, the temple's core stands tall, adorned in the pristine white elegance of Rajasthan's Makrana marble. For intricate carvings, Karnataka's Charmouthi sandstone steals the spotlight. The entrance gate boasts imposing figures crafted from pink sandstone sourced from Rajasthan's Bansi Paharpur.

Contributions extend beyond building materials; they embody the spirit of unity. Gujarat offered its divine melody through a 2100 kg Ashtadhatu bell and a 700 kg chariot with a special 'nagada.' Black stone for Lord Ram's idol arrived from Karnataka, and intricately carved wooden doors and handcrafted fabrics from the Himalayan foothills, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura stand as gateways to the divine realm.

The tale continues with brassware from Uttar Pradesh and polished teakwood from Maharashtra. The Ram Mandir narrative isn't just about materials and locations; it's a testament to the countless skilled craftsmen and artisans pouring their hearts into this sacred project.

‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

The Ram Mandir isn't just a monument; as per many, it's a living testament to the unifying power of faith. Each stone, carving, bell, and fabric tells a story of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' that transcends borders and unites hearts in a collective spiritual journey. The temple, hailed by many spiritual leaders and acclaimed scholars, is a symbol of India's unity and devotion, reflecting the spirit of PM Modi's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.