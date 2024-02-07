Advertisement

Ayodhya: The original idol of Ram Lalla Virajman, along with the idols of his brothers Lord Lakshman, Shatrughan, and Bharat, as well as that of Lord Hanuman, is set to be relocated to the new Ram Temple on the evening of January 21 after the Shayan Aarti at 8 pm, as per report.

The decision to shift the original idols holds special significance as Ram Lalla Virajman, who had been housed in a tent and a temporary structure for the past 70 years, will finally open his eyes in the newly constructed grand temple on January 22. The move comes after the temple remained closed on January 20 and 21.

It was reported that the idols couldn't be shifted earlier on January 19 and 20 due to the daily Bhog ritual performed for Ram Lalla Virajman. The new idol of Lord Ram, installed on a pedestal inside the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram Temple, is yet to undergo the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and, therefore, cannot receive the Bhog until then.

The new idol, standing at 51 inches tall, will be placed in the Garbhagriha, with the original idols of Ram Lalla and his brothers installed in front. The decision to create a larger idol of Ram Lalla aims to provide devotees with a more grand Darshan of the deity.

These original idols, which have been worshipped since 1949, are relatively small, with the idol of Ram Lalla being just six inches in height. The Ram Temple trust has taken this step to allow devotees to have a joint Darshan of the new, larger idol and the original, smaller idols of Ram Lalla and his brothers.

Further, as per reports, Ram Lalla Virajman was the central figure in the court case regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, and the original idols, currently placed on a Singhasan (pedestal) inside the makeshift temple, will be shifted to the Garbhagriha in the same form. This historic event marks a significant milestone in the construction and consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.