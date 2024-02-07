Advertisement

New Delhi: The Republic Day Parade in New Delhi is set to feature the tableau from Uttar Pradesh, with its focal point being the depiction of Ram Lalla, alongside the display of world's fastest and most lethal cruise missile BrahMos, as per reports. The tableau aims to showcase the cultural and religious significance of Lord Ram, particularly underlined by the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

UP's Republic day Tableau. | Image: ANI

In a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla took place, unveiling the idol at the heart of the temple. This tableau not only highlights the religious importance of Lord Ram but also emphasises the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Key Features of UP’s Tableau

Among the key features of the tableau is the representation of the newly developed Meerut Rapid Rail, showcasing the state's commitment to infrastructural progress. Additionally, the tableau incorporates the BrahMos missile, an emblem of advanced military technology. Uttar Pradesh is actively engaged in establishing a manufacturing plant for the next-generation BrahMos missiles, further underlining the state's contribution to defence capabilities.

Meerut Rapid Rail in UP's Tableau this year. | Image: ANI

The broader context of the Republic Day Parade includes the participation of 25 tableaux, with 16 representing various states and union territories, and 9 showcasing the achievements of central government departments. The tableau from Uttar Pradesh takes a unique approach by combining cultural and developmental elements, symbolising the state's multifaceted progress.

As the parade unfolds, the tableau not only pays homage to Lord Ram but also positions Uttar Pradesh as a region that seamlessly integrates tradition and modernity. This dynamic representation underscores the state's commitment to both cultural heritage and technological advancements, making it a noteworthy participant in the grand celebration of India's Republic Day.

ISRO’s Tableau to Feature Chandrayaan-3 on ShivShakti Point

Additionally, India's space achievements would take centre stage at this year's Republic Day Parade with the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) tableau showcasing the success of Chandrayaan-3.

The tableau will highlight the launch and successful landing on the moon's South Pole, marked by the named landing point, Shiv Shakti Point. India made history on August 23 as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module softly touched down, marking the country's first achievement of this kind. The year 2023 witnessed India's remarkable ascent to space glory, including the successful Chandrayaan-3 landing and the launch of Aditya-L1, India's inaugural solar mission. Looking ahead, India aims for the Gaganyaan Mission in 2024-2025, the establishment of 'Bhartiya Antriksh Station' by 2035, and the more ambitious goal of sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.