English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Not a Hindu Rashtra to Declare Holiday on Religious Ceremony: Udit Raj’s Fresh Attack on Ram Mandir

After stoking controversy over the January 22 ‘Pran Pratishthqa’ ceremony, Congress leader Udit Raj has yet again attacked the enthusiasm around Jan 22

Srinwanti Das
Congress Leader Udit Raj
Congress leader Udit Raj has yet again attacked the enthusiasm and jubilation surrounding the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: After stoking controversy and questioning the January 22 ‘Pran Pratishthqa’ ceremony, Congress leader Udit Raj has yet again attacked the enthusiasm and jubilation surrounding the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. With the Centre announcing half holiday for all central government offices and states like Assam, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tripura following suit, and Uttar Pradesh announcing public holiday too, INDI leader Udit Raj has questioned as to why public holiday is being announced on January 22 over the Ram Mandir opening.

“India is a secular country and according to the constitution, there should not be a holiday for one religion. Our country has not yet become a Hindu nation. They (central government) are trying to declare this country as a Hindu nation,” Udit Raj alleged.

Advertisement

“Dr BR Ambedkar had said that if India becomes a Hindu rashtra, it will bring with it destruction. I think this is the beginning of destruction,” Udit Raj further claimed.

Responding to Udit Raj’s comment, Kameshwar said, “INDI alliance is rejecting the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony invitation.”

January 22 Will Bring Kalyug for Dalits, Says Udit Raj

After various leaders of the INDI alliance took turns to attack the holy event, now Congress' Udit Raj has criticised the consecration ceremony, calling it a dark time (Kalyug) for Dalits and tribal communities. “After January 22, Kalyug of Dalits, tribals and backward people is going to start!,” Udit Raj posted on X.

Manuvad Returning After 500 Years: Udit Raj

This is not the first time Udit Raj has made a controversial comment surrounding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, INDI leader Udit Raj made a shocking statement. “Manuvad is returning after 500 years,” he had posted.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News24 minutes ago

  4. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement