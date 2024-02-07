Congress leader Udit Raj has yet again attacked the enthusiasm and jubilation surrounding the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony | Image: PTI

New Delhi: After stoking controversy and questioning the January 22 ‘Pran Pratishthqa’ ceremony, Congress leader Udit Raj has yet again attacked the enthusiasm and jubilation surrounding the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. With the Centre announcing half holiday for all central government offices and states like Assam, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tripura following suit, and Uttar Pradesh announcing public holiday too, INDI leader Udit Raj has questioned as to why public holiday is being announced on January 22 over the Ram Mandir opening.

“India is a secular country and according to the constitution, there should not be a holiday for one religion. Our country has not yet become a Hindu nation. They (central government) are trying to declare this country as a Hindu nation,” Udit Raj alleged.

“Dr BR Ambedkar had said that if India becomes a Hindu rashtra, it will bring with it destruction. I think this is the beginning of destruction,” Udit Raj further claimed.

Responding to Udit Raj’s comment, Kameshwar said, “INDI alliance is rejecting the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony invitation.”

January 22 Will Bring Kalyug for Dalits, Says Udit Raj

After various leaders of the INDI alliance took turns to attack the holy event, now Congress' Udit Raj has criticised the consecration ceremony, calling it a dark time (Kalyug) for Dalits and tribal communities. “After January 22, Kalyug of Dalits, tribals and backward people is going to start!,” Udit Raj posted on X.

Manuvad Returning After 500 Years: Udit Raj

This is not the first time Udit Raj has made a controversial comment surrounding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, INDI leader Udit Raj made a shocking statement. “Manuvad is returning after 500 years,” he had posted.