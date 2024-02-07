English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 00:32 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: ‘Ram Mandir’ Illuminates Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates: On Thursday, first glimpse of Ram Lalla's idol was revealed. While, Centre announced that all public offices will remain closed for half-day till 2:30 pm on Jan 22. The 7-day rituals ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple began on Tuesday.

Digital Desk
Ram Temple
Ram Temple illuminated ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony | Image: ANI
12: 32 IST, January 20th 2024

Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati said that the moment in Ayodhya has come up after 400-500 years of consistent efforts. He said that the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is happening after consistent efforts over time. “After around 400-500 years, this moment has come, big fights were fought, and war happened," he asserted.
 

9: 31 IST, January 19th 2024

As part of the ‘Shri Ram Pratishtha’ work at ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi’, the fire that appeared from the ‘Arni’ was established in the Navkunds. Following which the ‘havan’ was performed.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust stated that ‘Veda Parayana’ and ‘Ramayana Parayana’ were recited. Worship and divine ‘aarti’ of Ram Lalla was performed in the evening.

The trust stated that on Saturday, there will be daily puja, havan, parayana, evening puja and aarti will take place.

 


7: 43 IST, January 19th 2024

In view of the cold wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh, infrared outdoor heaters have been installed at places in Ayodhya to combat chilling weather conditions for the devotees. 

7: 22 IST, January 19th 2024

Five quintal ‘laddus’ are being prepared in a colony in Varanasi ahead of Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

6: 50 IST, January 19th 2024

'Sandhya Aarti' performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya as a massive crowd of devotees gathered at the ghat to witness it. According to the information, a large crowd gathered at the ghat to take part in the aarti. Following the aarti, ‘Ram’ tunes along with chanting of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ engulfed the Saryu Ghat. 

6: 21 IST, January 19th 2024

As Ayodhya prepares for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, expectations are high for a massive turnout, with hundreds of thousands of pilgrims and around 8,000 invitees, including distinguished guests. 

The Government of Uttar Pradesh is bolstering the existing medical infrastructure through various measures, which includes the establishment of a control room in the mela area, installation of 16 first AID booths and two fully equipped temporary field hospitals with 20 bedded hospital at Tulsi Udyan and 10 bedded hospital at Tent City Ayodhya which will be functioning 24 x 7. Several vector control and disease surveillance measures have also been undertaken to prevent any outbreaks.

Additionally, a team from JPNA Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi, has conducted capacity-building exercises, imparting training on Basic Life Support (BLS), Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Triage techniques, Emergency and Trauma Care, for all healthcare workers deployed in Ayodhya.
 

8: 36 IST, January 19th 2024

Latest visuals from Ayodhya's Ram Mandir have surfaced, where preparations are in full swing for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22. The Ram Temple on Friday evening illuminated ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. If sources are to be believed the world’s largest lamp installed in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir wes lit. 

5: 47 IST, January 19th 2024

Latest visuals from Ayodhya's Ram Temple have surfaced, where preparations are in full swing for the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony on January 22.

5: 44 IST, January 19th 2024

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that we are lucky to see a new Ayodhya today. He asserted, "Our generation is very lucky, we witnessed the challenges, today, not only we are getting to see Lord Ram 'Virajman' but we also are getting to see the new Ayodhya in the new India."
 

5: 06 IST, January 19th 2024

A devotee from Lucknow makes an offering of ‘56 Bhog’ for Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das' residence.

Acharya Satyendra Das said, "After the ‘Pran Pratishta’ on January 22nd is completed, the first offering to Shri Ram will be from this 56 Bhog."
 

4: 53 IST, January 19th 2024

We need to ensure that the situation and arrangements don’t get out of hand. We appeal to the people that they should keep patience and should arrive for darshan as per the schedule and instructions.

It is a historic event and just like the success of all the other programs, the event on January 22nd will also be successful. Local administration and state government doing everything to ensure adequate and proper arrangements.
 

4: 41 IST, January 19th 2024

This occasion has arrived after 500 years. But, we request people not to undertake journeys on foot as travelling to Ayodhya on foot in these severe cold wave situations is not suitable.

The state government is providing necessary amenities to the devotees. Tent cities have been set up. After January 22, whatever plans will be made to have darshan of Ram Lalla, the state government will provide complete support for the arrangements. Facilities are set up so that no devotee faces any issues.
 

4: 35 IST, January 19th 2024

There is an atmosphere of joy in Uttar Pradesh and in the entire nation. I have come to Ayodhya to inspect all the arrangements. We have made all kinds of arrangements and we are prepared to conduct this historic festival on January 22nd with full grandeur and in a safe manner. 

4: 20 IST, January 19th 2024

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday took stock of the preparations at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. Following his visit to the temple, he said that a large number of people are flocking to Ayodhya in an unplanned way despite severe cold waves. He urged people that despite the state government is all prepared to provide all the necessary amenities to the devotees visiting Ayodhya, the people too should visit the Ram Mandir in a planned way to prevent any chaos in the city.

2: 15 IST, January 19th 2024

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya today. As part of his visit, he went to Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya and took his first picture in front of Ram Temple, Ayodhya. 

He visited Nepali Baba Ashram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and conducted Rudra Abhishek. 

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits Nepali Baba Ashram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

 

1: 34 IST, January 19th 2024

CM Yogi arrived at Hanuman Garhi in Ayodha earlier today. 

#RamMandirForIndia | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath infront of the grand Ayodhya Ram Mandir. EXCLUSIVE picture out!

— Republic (@republic) January 19, 2024

1: 13 IST, January 19th 2024

The five judges of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, which gave the historic verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, were invited as state guests for the consecration ceremony of ram temple on January 22.

The invitees also include over 50 jurists including former chief justices, judges and top lawyers

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta and former Attorney general K K Venugopal are also among the invitees.

1: 04 IST, January 19th 2024

Former PM HD Devegowda to visit Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony on January 22. 

VIDEO | "I will go to Ayodhya (for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha). Myself, my wife, Kumaraswamy's wife and Nikhil are going. They have arranged a special flight for January 22," says former PM HD Deve Gowda.

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2024

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2024

12: 30 IST, January 19th 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaches Hanuman Garhi. 

#BREAKING | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaches Hanuman Garhi. 

— Republic (@republic) January 19, 2024

— Republic (@republic) January 19, 2024

12: 18 IST, January 19th 2024

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Republic has accessed first visuals of Krishna Shila idol of Ram Lalla from the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

Image: Republic
11: 50 IST, January 19th 2024

Rae Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: Saint Badri pulls the chariot of Lord Ram using his braid, as he travels 566 km from Damoh to Ayodhya for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

10: 21 IST, January 19th 2024

Outside visuals of Shri Ram Mandir. Preparations underway ahead of the Pran Pratishtha on January 22. 

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Outside visuals of Shri Ram Mandir. Preparations underway ahead of the Pran Pratishtha on January 22.

— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

 

10: 19 IST, January 19th 2024

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai's residence is in this area and the saints who have reached for the Pran Pratishtha are also accommodated in Karsevakpuram.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Security tightened in Karsevakpuram.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai's residence is in this area and the saints who have reached for the Pran Pratishtha are also accommodated in Karsevakpuram
— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

 

 

9: 37 IST, January 19th 2024

Selfie points established near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk for the devotees in Ayodhya, decorated with statues, posters and banners.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Selfie points established near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk for the devotees in Ayodhya, decorated with statues, posters and banners.
— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

 

9: 30 IST, January 19th 2024

On January 22, in honour of the dedication ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, all banks will be closed for a half-day. The finance ministry issued an order specifying that on January 22, all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial units will be closed until 2:30 pm. 
 

9: 27 IST, January 19th 2024

On the occasion of the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, all central government offices would be closed for a half day, according to a Thursday announcement from the Department of Personnel and Training.

8: 57 IST, January 19th 2024

On Thursday, the first glimpse of the idol of Lord Ram was unveiled from the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the 'Garbha Griha' on Thursday. 

