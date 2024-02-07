As part of the ‘Shri Ram Pratishtha’ work at ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi’, the fire that appeared from the ‘Arni’ was established in the Navkunds. Following which the ‘havan’ was performed.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust stated that ‘Veda Parayana’ and ‘Ramayana Parayana’ were recited. Worship and divine ‘aarti’ of Ram Lalla was performed in the evening.

The trust stated that on Saturday, there will be daily puja, havan, parayana, evening puja and aarti will take place.



