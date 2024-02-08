Advertisement

Pune: The license for vendors selling firecrackers in Pune has been extended as the nation prepares for Diwali, during the consecration of the statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Traders will be allowed to set up firework shops in both public and private spaces throughout the city during the extension period, which runs from January 16 to January 23.

In this regard, all police stations have received directions from Arvind Chawria, Additional Commissioner of Police. Shilpa Bhosle, the secretary of the Firecracker Dealers Welfare Association, submitted the request for an extension of license. Bhosle forwarded this petition to Vikram Kumar, the commissioner of municipal corporations, and Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr.

This is being done in preparation for the January 22 installation of the Lord Ram idol at Ayodhya. The country has been urged to celebrate the festival with the same joy as Diwali by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In response to this petition, Bhosle pushed for temporarily granting dealers in Pune permits to sell firecrackers, allowing them to operate in both public and private areas. The required orders have been issued by Additional Commissioner Chawria in response to this request.

During Diwali, temporary firrecracker stall licenses had been issued by all of the city's police stations for the month of November. For traders, there is continuity thanks to the current extension, which runs from January 16 to January 23. Additionally, Chawria highlighted in the order that the renewal process must correspond to the prescribed terms and conditions. With the license extension in place, firecracker dealers in Pune are prepared to contribute to the Diwali festivities, aligning with the nationwide celebrations and the consecration of the statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.