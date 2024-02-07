The state's order comes after the Centre announced a half-day holiday for all its employees on January 22 | Image: Republic Tv

Jaipur: In view of the holy consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Rajasthan government on Thursday declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made the announcement in the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the party’s headquarters on Thursday night, a spokesperson said.

The state's order comes after the Centre announced a half-day holiday for all its employees on January 22.

Cabinet Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary said that he has sent a request to the chief minister to change it to a full-day leave on January 22.

A meeting of the BJP legislature party meeting was convened at party headquarters ahead of the assembly session on Friday. During the meeting, the MLAs gave their suggestions for managing the floor of the House.

Uttar Pradesh Declares January 22 Public Holiday

In light of the historic event, many states, including Uttar Pradesh, have declared January 22nd a public holiday. A circular issued by the government confirms this decision. Notably, there are indications that banks in Uttar Pradesh will also observe a holiday on this day.

Assam Declares Half Holiday

After the Union government’s decision to declare a half holiday in all the central government offices to mark the Ram Temple’s consecration day on January 22, the Assam Governor and the Government of Odisha too announced that a half holiday will be observed across the state at all state government offices. Additionally, all the educational institutions in Assam too will observe a half holiday on January 22, while in Odisha, a half holiday has been declared in all Magisterial Courts.

A notification regarding the declaration of the half holiday was issued by both the state governments on Thursday. As per the order, the half holiday across the state of Assam and Odisha will be observed till 2.30 pm on January 22, 2024. The decision has been taken to enable the employees to participate in the consecration celebrations.

Odisha Declares Half Holiday

Following the declaration made by Assam, the Government of Odisha too declared a half holiday in all the state government offices and Magisterial Courts on January 22. The state government issued a notification stating that in view of the celebration of the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratistha’ at Ayodhya, the Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare that the state government offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive) will remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22.