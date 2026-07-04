Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Missing Gold Ornaments Melted into Biscuits? Shocking Claims Surface as SIT Probe Deepens

Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has turned its focus to a new lead: whether stolen gold and silver ornaments offered by devotees were melted down and converted into plain gold biscuits to conceal their origins, according to some media reports.

According to reports, investigators suspect that the absence of identifiable stolen jewellery during recent raids and searches points to the material being processed to erase traceable features such as designs, engravings, or hallmarks typical of devotional offerings like earrings, bangles, anklets, and nose rings. As per a media report, no significant quantities of the original ornaments have surfaced despite multiple recoveries, strengthening the hypothesis of melting.

Background of the Case

The controversy erupted after allegations surfaced that cash, gold, silver, and other valuables donated by devotees to Ram Lalla had been systematically misappropriated. A preliminary SIT inquiry led to the registration of an FIR, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals, including staff involved in the donation counting process at the temple complex.

Those arrested include Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu (linked to a senior trust figure), Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, and others. Photographs have emerged showing some accused inside the counting room, where CCTV footage reportedly captured instances of cash being openly handled without proper oversight in the initial period.

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Recoveries and Missing Items

Police have recovered approximately ₹80 lakh in cash, along with foreign currency (including over 1,100 US dollars), and small quantities of gold and silver ornaments from the accused. However, these recoveries are modest compared to the scale of alleged missing donations, which include unaccounted jewellery and notable items such as 60 kg of silver bars donated during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Whistleblower complaints and internal reviews highlighted poor record-keeping for jewellery donations, making it easier for items to go missing without documentation. Daily collections reportedly increased after the issue came to light, suggesting earlier shortfalls of several lakhs per day.

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The probe has also examined links to senior trust officials, with some resignations reported amid scrutiny. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has maintained that it is cooperating fully and has denied large-scale irregularities at the institutional level.

Political Fallout

The case has triggered sharp political reactions. Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have demanded the return of missing gold, silver, and jewellery, questioning the management of devotee offerings. Petitions have also sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe by central agencies.

Ongoing Investigation

The SIT continues to expand its inquiry, examining donation records, CCTV footage, and interrogating temple staff. Authorities are tracing potential networks involved in handling or disposing of the valuables. The melting angle adds a layer of complexity, as it would require access to facilities capable of processing gold discreetly.