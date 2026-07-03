'Treat As Exceptional Case, Address Deficiencies, End Confusion & Uncertainty': RSS Seeks Transparent Probe in Ram Mandir Donation Row

Ayodhya: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday expressed deep anguish over the theft from donation boxes at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple, describing the incident as a grave wound to the sentiments of Ram devotees and Hindu society at large.

In a strongly worded statement, Hosabale said the theft has hurt the reverence of millions, urging the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and authorities to treat the matter with utmost seriousness and plug all operational loopholes.

"The unfortunate incident of theft from the donation boxes placed in the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya has wounded the sentiments and reverence of the entire society and Ram devotees, and we are all hurt by this incident," Hosabale said.

He welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the request of the Temple Trust, noting that legal proceedings have already begun. Hosabale emphasised that those found guilty must face strict punishment to restore public confidence.

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Highlighting expectations from the RSS and the wider Hindu community, Hosabale stated: "The Ram Temple Trust can naturally expect from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), along with the entire Hindu society, that this highly condemnable incident be treated as exceptional and that effective steps be taken with utmost seriousness to address all deficiencies in the arrangements and operations, so that the faith and reverence of crores of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remains unbroken and unwavering. The current confusion and uncertainty must end."

He expressed confidence that the Temple Trust, through improved financial management, transparent and seamless operational systems, and by maintaining an atmosphere of purity and sanctity, would further strengthen the trust of Hindu society.

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Hosabale also appealed to the Hindu community to maintain patience and restraint during this challenging time. He warned against attempts by "anti-Hindu, anti-national forces" to exploit the incident to defame Hindu dharma and society, calling upon everyone to foil such conspiracies.