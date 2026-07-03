Ram Mandir Theft Row: Accused Avinash Confronted with CCTV; Suspicious Photo Outside Counting Room Raises Security Questions

Ayodhya: In a major breakthrough in the Ram Mandir donation theft investigation, Ayodhya police have confronted the prime accused, Avinash Shukla, with CCTV evidence after weeks of meticulous scrutiny, prompting him to begin cooperating with investigators.

Police officials revealed that they had carefully reviewed 45 days of CCTV footage from relevant locations before identifying clear visuals of Avinash. When presented with the recordings today, Shukla, who had previously denied key aspects of his involvement, started disclosing information, according to reports.

Acting swiftly on the new leads, a police team brought Shukla to the Shyam Sadhana Yoga Center in Kaushalpuri, also referred to as the Yoga Ashram, for the recovery of stolen items. The operation is underway amid a heavy police presence as authorities search the premises for the missing donations.

The case centers on the alleged theft of offerings and donations collected at the Ram Mandir. As part of the probe, investigators are examining the procedures followed by staff responsible for counting donations. Regular meetings were reportedly held with these personnel, raising fresh concerns about oversight and accountability.

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Photos that have now surfaced show one such meeting held on April 10, 2024. Images depict the gathering both outside the donation counting room and inside the temple premises, prompting serious questions about the security protocols, counting system, and the appropriateness of conducting staff meetings within the sacred complex.

The recovery effort at the yoga center is being seen as a critical step in tracing the stolen assets and uncovering the full extent of the conspiracy. Further interrogations of Avinash Shukla and searches at the site are expected to yield more recoveries and details in the coming hours.

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