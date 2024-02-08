English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Ram Mandir Event: UP Police to Deploy Drones, Over 10,000 CCTV Cameras for Security

UP Police said it will be deploying drones and over 10,000 CCTV cameras to ensure tight security ahead of the mega consecration of the Ram Mandir.

Radhika Dhawad
Drone
Drone | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police said it will be deploying drones and over 10,000 CCTV cameras to ensure tight security ahead of the mega consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

SP Security Gaurav Vanswal said that an anti-drone system was also installed to take control of any unauthorised drone in the vicinity.

DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said over 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in Ayodhya district. Apart from this, modern technical equipment has also been deployed to help the police force.

The DG said roads leading to the temple town are being sanitised and made encroachment-free. From January 17 or 18, heavy vehicles will be diverted, for which traffic advisory will be issued from time to time.

Additional force has also been deployed at railway and bus stations, Kumar said, adding that there will be continuous police presence.
With the coordination of the people of Ayodhya and neighbouring districts, efforts are on to make the event a historical one, the DG said.

"The world's most advanced technology system is being installed and it will be a major part of the security arrangements in Ayodhya," SP Vanswal said.

Earlier during the day, the heads of various religious organisations and spiritual figures lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for his decision to begin a special 11-day religious exercise preceding the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi said God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the 'Pran Pratishtha' exercise and that he is undertaking the 11-day religious exercise keeping this in mind.

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

