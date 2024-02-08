Advertisement

Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: With the much-anticipated majestic Ram Temple's inauguration quickly nearing, Ayodhya is ready to write history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to perform the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22 in the midst of heavy security. During the consecration ceremony, also referred to as pran-pratishtha, the idol of Lord Ram will be placed in the temple's garbha-griha, or sanctum-sanctorum. To make the event spectacular, preparations are well underway. In the meantime, security guards are doing everything in their power to guarantee the safety of both the guests attending the lavish inauguration ceremony and the temple. However, beginning on January 24, devotees will have the opportunity to take the blessings from Lord Ram. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has enumerated the salient characteristics of the temple prior to its official opening. Let's check the following below.

Dimensions

The temple is 161 feet tall, 250 feet broad, and 380 feet long when measured from east to west.

Layers

The temple will be built as a three-story building with 20 feet on each floor. The primary sanctum will be the adobe of a child form of Lord Shri Ram, the deity of Shri Ram Lalla, while the first level would house Shri Ram Darbar.

Ram Mandir Facts: 3-story building with 20 feet on each floor

Design

One of the two primary architectural forms of Hindu temple construction, the traditional Nagar style, serves as the foundation for the temple's design. Mostly popular in the areas surrounding Rajputana, Malwa, and Kalinga, these temples are distinguished by their tall, pyramidal towers known as shikharas.

Carved pillars

The sacred building is supported by a total of 392 pillars that are decorated with carved figures of Gods and Goddesses. There are forty-four entrance and exit gates at the shrine.

Ram Mandir: A total of 392 pillars that are decorated with carved figures of Gods and Goddesses

The Parkota

The temple will be surrounded by a rectangular wall that is 73 meters long and 14 feet broad.

Stairs at Singhdwar

The temple's east entrance will be open to pilgrims, who must climb 32 steps from Singhdwar.

Ram Mandir: Temple's east entrance will be open to pilgrims

Dedicated corners

There is going to be a god honoring each corner of the park. There will be the construction of four temples honoring the Sun God, Mother Bhagwati, Lord Shiva, and Ganapati. In the southern and northern arms, respectively, are temples dedicated to Hanuman Ji and Maa Annapurna.

Pavilions

The temple will include five pavilions: prayer, color, dance, sabha, and Kirtan pavilions for different events and daily activities.

Special facility

The temple will have lifts and ramps to make it easier for the elderly and specially-abled pilgrims to move around.

There will be more minor temples within the expansive Ram Temple complex, all devoted to saints and notable figures associated with Lord Ram. The temples will honor Mata Shabari, Nishadraj, Rishipatni Devi Ahilya, Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Vashishtha, and Maharishi Agastya.