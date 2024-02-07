English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

Ram Mandir Facts: 5 Facts About the Ram Lalla Idol at Ayodhya

On Thursday, the 51-inch black stone idol of five-year-old Ram (Ram Lalla) was installed in Ram Mandir Ayodhya.

Navya Dubey
Facts about Ram Lalla Idol
Facts about Ram Lalla Idol | Image:Republic
Ayodhya: On Thursday, the 51-inch-tall black stone idol of the five-year-old Ram, known as Ram Lalla, was successfully installed in the garbha griha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The installation process, involving four hours of rituals and recitation of mantras, marked a significant milestone. The thorough selection of the idol was overseen by Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, the trustee of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra. 

Facts About the Ram Lalla Idol at Ayodhya: 

Arjun Yogiraj, from Mysuru, crafted a 51-inch black stone idol for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. 

Trustee Bim lendra Mohan Pratap Mishra oversaw the selection process for choosing Ram Lalla ‘murti’

Weight of Ram Lalla is about 150-200 kgs, the idol portrays Ram Lalla uniquely.

Before the main ceremony, several rituals are scheduled, including the 'Dashvidh' bath, worship of Vishnu, offerings to cows, and processions in Ayodhya. Formal rituals, such as Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

