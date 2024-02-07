Ram Mandir Facts: First 'Golden Gate' Installed in Ayodhya - Discover Key Facts Here

Advertisement

Ayodhya: With just 4 days to go for, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to witness the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. Check out the latest photos capturing the final touches, including the ready golden door of the sanctum sanctorum where Ram Lalla's idol will be placed after the ceremony on January 22.

The first swarn dwar (golden gate) will be installed in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. A picture of the same has been released and widely shared on the social media platforms.

Over the next three days, 13 golden doors, including the significant gate for the sanctum sanctorum, are scheduled for installation at the Ram Temple.

In the revealed image, two elephants in a welcoming pose grace the central panel of the golden door. Positioned above, a palace-like structure includes two attendants with folded hands. Additionally, exquisite artworks adorn the four squares at the bottom of the door.

Meanwhile, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, responsible for overseeing the temple construction, recently released several images showcasing the temple lit up at night. The trust shared pictures featuring the sculpture of Jatayu, a significant character from the Ramayana, along with glimpses of intricately carved figures of deities, gods, and goddesses adorning the pillars and walls of the temple during the nighttime.

The preparations are in full swing for the ‘pran-prathistha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22.

Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman and Garuda, 'vahana' of Lord Vishnu , have been installed at the entrance gate of the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm.

