English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Ram Mandir Facts: First 'Golden Gate' Installed in Ayodhya - Discover Key Facts Here

With just 4 days to go for, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to witness the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, here the glimpse of 'Golden Gate' in Ram Janmabhoomi

Navya Dubey
Golden Gate of Ram Mandir
First 'Golden Gate' for pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: With just 4 days to go for, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to witness the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. Check out the latest photos capturing the final touches, including the ready golden door of the sanctum sanctorum where Ram Lalla's idol will be placed after the ceremony on January 22. 

The first swarn dwar (golden gate) will be installed in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. A picture of the same has been released and widely shared on the social media platforms. 

Advertisement

Over the next three days, 13 golden doors, including the significant gate for the sanctum sanctorum, are scheduled for installation at the Ram Temple.  

In the revealed image, two elephants in a welcoming pose grace the central panel of the golden door. Positioned above, a palace-like structure includes two attendants with folded hands. Additionally, exquisite artworks adorn the four squares at the bottom of the door. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, responsible for overseeing the temple construction, recently released several images showcasing the temple lit up at night. The trust shared pictures featuring the sculpture of Jatayu, a significant character from the Ramayana, along with glimpses of intricately carved figures of deities, gods, and goddesses adorning the pillars and walls of the temple during the nighttime.  

The preparations are in full swing for the ‘pran-prathistha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22. 

Advertisement

Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman and Garuda, 'vahana' of Lord Vishnu , have been installed at the entrance gate of the Ram Temple. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRam Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement