Ram Mandir Facts: Timelines of Programs Till January 22: Keep A Note

Advertisement

Ayodhya: The auspicious 7-day rituals ahead of the consecration ceremony of the newly built Ayodhya Ram Mandir have started. Today's proceedings involve the formal entry ceremony of the revered idol of Ram Lalla. The ceremony is scheduled for January 22 and will be held in Abhijeet Muhurat in the afternoon. The temple authorities anticipate a distinguished assembly of over 7,000 attendees, comprising politicians, celebrities, industrialists, saints, and approximately 100 dignitaries from diverse nations.

The pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram will be held on January 22, in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar, coinciding with Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi. The Pran Pratishtha event will occur during 'Abhijeet Muhurta' in the afternoon.

Advertisement

The special ceremonies for the Pran Pratistha, called pre-Pran Pratistha rituals, started on Tuesday, January 16, and went on until Sunday, January 21.

Here's are the dates of rituals in Ayodhya :

15 January 2024: The child form of Ramlala will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum.

16 January 2024: The ritual of the residence of the child form of Ramlala will begin.

Advertisement

17 January 2024: The child form of Ramlala will be taken out for a city tour.

January 18, 2024: The ritual of consecration of Ram Lalla will begin.

Advertisement

January 19, 2024: Yagya Agni Kund will be established in the Ayodhya Ram temple.

20 January 2024: The sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple will be sanctified with 81 Kalash. Water from different rivers is collected in 81 Kalash.

Advertisement

21 January 2024: The child form of Ramlala will be given a divine bath with 125 urns.

22 January 2024: On this day, the Mahapuja of Ramlala will be held in Mrigashira Nakshatra in the middle period.

Advertisement