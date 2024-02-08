English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Ram Mandir Facts: Timelines of Programs Till January 22: Keep A Note

Discover the timelines of rituals in Ayodhya leading to the way of pran pratishtha of the newly built Ram Mandir.

Navya Dubey
Ram Mandir Facts: Timelines of Programs in Ayodhya
Ram Mandir Facts: Rituals Timelines in Ayodhya | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: The auspicious 7-day rituals ahead of the consecration ceremony of the newly built Ayodhya Ram Mandir have started. Today's proceedings involve the formal entry ceremony of the revered idol of Ram Lalla. The ceremony is scheduled for January 22 and will be held in Abhijeet Muhurat in the afternoon. The temple authorities anticipate a distinguished assembly of over 7,000 attendees, comprising politicians, celebrities, industrialists, saints, and approximately 100 dignitaries from diverse nations. 

The pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram will be held on January 22, in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar, coinciding with Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi. The Pran Pratishtha event will occur during 'Abhijeet Muhurta' in the afternoon. 

Advertisement

The special ceremonies for the Pran Pratistha, called pre-Pran Pratistha rituals, started on Tuesday, January 16, and went on until Sunday, January 21. 

Here's are the dates of rituals in Ayodhya: 

15 January 2024: The child form of Ramlala will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum. 

16 January 2024: The ritual of the residence of the child form of Ramlala will begin. 

Advertisement

17 January 2024: The child form of Ramlala will be taken out for a city tour. 

January 18, 2024: The ritual of consecration of Ram Lalla will begin. 

Advertisement

January 19, 2024: Yagya Agni Kund will be established in the Ayodhya Ram temple. 

20 January 2024: The sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple will be sanctified with 81 Kalash. Water from different rivers is collected in 81 Kalash. 

Advertisement

21 January 2024: The child form of Ramlala will be given a divine bath with 125 urns. 

22 January 2024: On this day, the Mahapuja of Ramlala will be held in Mrigashira Nakshatra in the middle period. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  2. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries9 minutes ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement