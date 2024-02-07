English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Ram Mandir Facts: Who's on the Guest List for the 'Pran Pratishtha' Ritual? CHECK Details

Here's the guest list for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, featuring politicians like Sonia Gandhi, celebrities like Alia Bhat.

Navya Dubey
Who are invited for Pran Pratishtha in Ram Mandir
Guest list for Pran Pratishtha in Ram Mandir, Check here | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Many important people, including politicians, business leaders, sports figures, and celebrities, have been invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the Pran Pratishta ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. 

On January 16, the Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya started. The main rituals on January 22 will be conducted by Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi. Ayodhya is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22. Expecting a large crowd, more than lakh devotees are anticipated to participate in the 'pran pratishtha' on January 22. According to sources, the list of invitees includes about 7,000 guests from both India and abroad. 

Advertisement

Who has been invited? 

Politicians:

Advertisement

A bunch of important people from politics and sports are invited to the upcoming events, including the ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Among them are political figures like Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Manmohan Singh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, HD Deve Gowda, and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). BJP stalwarts LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are also on the guest list. On the sports side, cricket stars Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are expected to be there, adding excitement to the ceremonies. 

Celebrities:

Advertisement

A lot of famous stars are invited to the ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Chiranjeevi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rishab Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arun Govil, Deepika, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mahaveer Jain, and Jackie Shroff. 

Industrialists: 

Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, TS Kalyanaraman, MD of Kalyan Jewelers 

Who hasn't been invited or will be missing? 

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar stated on Wednesday that he has not received an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. He expressed his views, saying, “I have not been invited to the inauguration of Ram Temple... The BJP is doing politics in the name of Ram Temple... The ruling party does not have any concrete program to garner people's support, so it seems they are trying to create a different opinion.” Additionally, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Yadav, has declined an invitation to attend the ceremony. 

  

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRam Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement