Ram Mandir Facts: Who's on the Guest List for the 'Pran Pratishtha' Ritual? CHECK Details

Many important people, including politicians, business leaders, sports figures, and celebrities, have been invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the Pran Pratishta ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

On January 16, the Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya started. The main rituals on January 22 will be conducted by Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi. Ayodhya is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22. Expecting a large crowd, more than lakh devotees are anticipated to participate in the 'pran pratishtha' on January 22. According to sources, the list of invitees includes about 7,000 guests from both India and abroad.

Who has been invited?

Politicians:

A bunch of important people from politics and sports are invited to the upcoming events, including the ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Among them are political figures like Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Manmohan Singh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, HD Deve Gowda, and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). BJP stalwarts LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are also on the guest list. On the sports side, cricket stars Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are expected to be there, adding excitement to the ceremonies.

Celebrities:

A lot of famous stars are invited to the ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Chiranjeevi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rishab Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arun Govil, Deepika, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mahaveer Jain, and Jackie Shroff.

Industrialists:

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, TS Kalyanaraman, MD of Kalyan Jewelers

Who hasn't been invited or will be missing?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar stated on Wednesday that he has not received an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. He expressed his views, saying, “I have not been invited to the inauguration of Ram Temple... The BJP is doing politics in the name of Ram Temple... The ruling party does not have any concrete program to garner people's support, so it seems they are trying to create a different opinion.” Additionally, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Yadav, has declined an invitation to attend the ceremony.

