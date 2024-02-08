Ram Mandir Inauguration: Full List of States That Are Observing Dry Day on Jan 22

Advertisement

Ram Mandir Inauguration: In the wake of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) in Ayodhya on January 22 various states in the country have declared a dry day, restricting the sale of alcohol and meat. For the unversed, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held for seven days starting from January 16. Preparations are underway in full swing for the ceremony which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Full list of the states that are observing a 'dry day' on January 22

Uttarakhand: Liquor shops and bars will remain closed in Uttarakhand on January 22 on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. An order to this effect was issued by Excise Commissioner Hari Chandra Semwal on Friday. Liquor licence holders in the state will not be entitled to any compensation or claims on account of this closure, the order said.

Uttar Pradesh: In UP all liquor shops have been asked to not sell alcoholic beverages on January 22. "You are aware that on January 22, 2024, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya. In view of the above, under a government order dated 11-01-2024, it has been decided that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on January 22, 2024. The licensee will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure. Please ensure compliance accordingly," read a notice by the UP Excise Commissioner.

Assam: Similarly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared January 22 as a dry day in Assam. Besides, the state has also undertaken various programmes to celebrate Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha.'

Chhattisgarh: Newly-elected Vishnu Deo Sai's government has also declared dry day on Jan 22. "It is our fortune that Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram, and it is our fortune that the consecration of the Ram temple is going to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. There will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the state on that day. Like Diwali, lamps will be lit in homes, and the Chhattisgarh government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day in the entire state," CM Sai said.