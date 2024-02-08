English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Ram Mandir Chief Priest Gives Detail on 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Ahead of Inauguration on Jan 22

Chief Priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Acharya Satyendra Das gave details on 'pran pratishtha' ceremony ahead of Ram Temple's inauguration in 11 days.

Tanisha Rajput
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Acharya Satyendra Das
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Acharya Satyendra Das | Image:X
New Delhi: With just 11 days left for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an auspicious number as per Hindu beliefs for Pran Pratishtha, Chief Priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Acharya Satyendra Das on Friday gave details on the ceremony.

While talking to the news agency ANI, Acharya Satyendra Das explained what 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is. He said, "Pranpratishtha is an extensive ritual so the puja will begin from 15-16 January, when Kharmas concludes on 14th January...The idol will be taken for either a 'nagar bhraman' or 'parisar bhraman'. After that, other rituals will also follow...All these processes will be completed before pran pratishtha. Only the main event will happen at the main ceremony. PM will also come that day..."

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning this 11-day special anushthan, he said, "This is good...He knows the protocol and is doing this...It is good of him to be so devoted to Ramlalla..."

This comes as PM Modi in his audio message said, " Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the ceremony. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I am seeking blessings from all the people."

Noting that it is difficult to articulate one's sentiments at this time, the prime minister said that he is attempting. 

I am emotional. First time in my life, I am experiencing such feelings," the PM said.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

