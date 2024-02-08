Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Ram Mandir Inauguration: All Liquor Shops to Remain Closed on Jan 22 in Uttarakhand

This comes two days after the Uttar Pradesh Excise Commissioner directed the district administration to ensure no liquor shops are open on the inauguration day.

Tanisha Rajput
Ram Mandir
Ram Mandir | Image:Image/ Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dehradun: After Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand now joins the list of Indian states that have declared a 'dry' day on January 22, the historic day of Ram Temple's inauguration.

The Uttrakhand Excise Commissioner directing the district administration on Friday said, "On January 22, 2024, the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place. In view of the above, it has been decided that on January 22, all the liquor shops, bars and departmental stores etc. in the state."

This decision was made highlighting 'dry day' in India. A dry day refers to a day on which no alcohol can be sold or purchased. This includes no sale in bars, pubs and liquor shops.

This comes two days after the Uttar Pradesh Excise Commissioner directed the district administration to ensure no liquor shops are open on the inauguration day.

"You are aware that on January 22, 2024, there will be Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya. In view of the above, under government order no. dated 11-01-2024, it has been decided that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on January 22, 2024. The licensee will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure. Please ensure compliance accordingly," read the notice by the commissioner.

Chattisgarh became the first Indian state to ban alcohol on the inauguration of the Ram Temple. Vishnu Dev, the Chief Minister of the state announced the decision.

Another state that declared the same decision was Assam. The state's Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, "To commemorate the inauguration of Ram Temple, the Assam government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day.

(

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

