Ram Mandir Inauguration: Lucknow University POSTPONES All Exams Scheduled For Jan 22

Ram Mandir Inauguration: In view of Ram Mandir inauguration (Pran Pratishtha) on January 22, Lucknow University has postponed the examination for various courses. The new exam dates have been announced by the varsity. The Lucknow University exam postponement comes as Yogi Adityanath declared a statewide holiday for all educational institutions on January 22.

"Considering the significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, the chief minister has declared a holiday for educational institutions on January 22," an official release issued by Lucknow University said.

New Exam Schedule Out

Students can find the updated examination timetable for various subjects such as commerce, physics, chemistry, software development, biochemistry, and others, on the official website of the varsity.

UP Declares Holiday For Schools, Colleges on Jan 22

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the State on the day of Ram Temple consecration, January 22.

Adityanath described the occasion as a “national festival” and said liquor shops should be kept closed in the State on that day, according to a statement from the U.P. government.