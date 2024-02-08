Prafulla Mategaonkar, a Nagpur-based engineer built an 11-foot replica of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at his home. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Nagpur: In high spirits about the consecration of the Ram Mandir, a civil engineer named Prafulla Mategaonkar's tribute will blow your mind.

The Nagpur-based engineer built an 11-foot replica of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at his home. While talking to ANI, he said that the motivation behind constructing this project was to contribute to the significant event.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A civil engineer from Nagpur Prafulla Mategaonkar has made an 11-feet replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple at his home. pic.twitter.com/RbH4gnn3hA — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

"I bought a replica, considering there must be one at every household, and decided to come up with such a replica before Diwali last year. Upon studying the replica I bought, I found several differences in its design from the real structure in Ayodhya," he said.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prafulla Mategaonkar says, "...I found several perspectives (for the design) of the Ram Temple on the internet. As a civil engineer, I studied all of them... Then I made a graphical drawing and thought about the material I would use. This process started… pic.twitter.com/ST0uaze5iS — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

Recalling his drive to do this p[project he said that his wife was then the youngest person to participate in the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for ‘karseva,' an aggressive campaign for a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the site of the Babri Masjid. He said that he wasn't a part of that drive so he wanted to build this replica and contribute to the grand event.

Advertisement

"She had just passed the Class 10th when she attended the karseva in 1990. She spent 16 days in jail as a result of the campaigning. But I couldn't do my part in that drive. Therefore, I decided to build this replica and contribute to the grand event."

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust decided to enthrone the Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other dignitaries and leaders, will be present during the ceremony.

Advertisement