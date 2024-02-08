Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

'Imitation is flattery': Nagpur-based engineer did THIS to mark Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' | WATCH

The Nagpur-based engineer built an 11-foot replica of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at his home.

Tanisha Rajput
Ram Mandir Replica
Prafulla Mategaonkar, a Nagpur-based engineer built an 11-foot replica of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at his home. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nagpur: In high spirits about the consecration of the Ram Mandir, a civil engineer named Prafulla Mategaonkar's tribute will blow your mind.

The Nagpur-based engineer built an 11-foot replica of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at his home. While talking to ANI, he said that the motivation behind constructing this project was to contribute to the significant event.

Advertisement

"I bought a replica, considering there must be one at every household, and decided to come up with such a replica before Diwali last year. Upon studying the replica I bought, I found several differences in its design from the real structure in Ayodhya," he said.

Advertisement

Recalling his drive to do this p[project he said that his wife was then the youngest person to participate in the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for ‘karseva,'  an aggressive campaign for a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the site of the Babri Masjid. He said that he wasn't a part of that drive so he wanted to build this replica and contribute to the grand event.

Advertisement

"She had just passed the Class 10th when she attended the karseva in 1990. She spent 16 days in jail as a result of the campaigning. But I couldn't do my part in that drive. Therefore, I decided to build this replica and contribute to the grand event."

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust decided to enthrone the Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other dignitaries and leaders, will be present during the ceremony.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement