Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: Did You Know About The 5 Pavilions in The Temple

As we eagerly approach the inauguration day of ram mandir on 22 January 2024, The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra already showcases some glimpse of the ram mandir, providing devotees and enthusiasts with a closer look at ram mandir architectural wonders.

Traditional Nagara Style Architecture:

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stands as a testament to the rich heritage of Indian architecture, designed in the traditional Nagara style.

The Nagara style, characterized by its towering spires or shikharas, reflects a blend of artistic and spiritual significance.

5 pavilions are being constructed in Ram temple. These pavilions are as follows:

Dance Pavilion

Color Pavilion

Sabha Pavilion

Prayer Pavilion

Kirtan Pavilion

What is the importance of having pavilions in temples?

The temple mandap is a place where devotees engage in various activities. For instance, in the Nritya Mandap, devotees dance to the Lord's hymns, while the Rang Mandap showcases mythological stories through drama. In the Sabha Mandap, crucial decisions regarding the temple are made. The Prayer and Kirtan Mandap is where devotees pray and continuous kirtan (devotional singing) is performed. This space is also utilized for Havan-Yagya and other rituals.





