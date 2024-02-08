English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: Did You Know About The 5 Pavilions in The Temple

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares some glimpse of the ram mandir, here know about the 5 pavilions in the temple.

Navya Dubey
know about the 5 pavilions in the Ram Mandir
know about the 5 pavilions in the Ram Mandir | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

As we eagerly approach the inauguration day of ram mandir on 22 January 2024, The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra already showcases some glimpse of the ram mandir, providing devotees and enthusiasts with a closer look at ram mandir architectural wonders. 

Traditional Nagara Style Architecture: 

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stands as a testament to the rich heritage of Indian architecture, designed in the traditional Nagara style. 

The Nagara style, characterized by its towering spires or shikharas, reflects a blend of artistic and spiritual significance. 

Advertisement

 

5 pavilions are being constructed in Ram temple. These pavilions are as follows:  

Dance Pavilion

Color Pavilion  

Advertisement

Sabha Pavilion  

Prayer Pavilion  

Advertisement

Kirtan Pavilion 

What is the importance of having pavilions in temples? 

The temple mandap is a place where devotees engage in various activities. For instance, in the Nritya Mandap, devotees dance to the Lord's hymns, while the Rang Mandap showcases mythological stories through drama. In the Sabha Mandap, crucial decisions regarding the temple are made. The Prayer and Kirtan Mandap is where devotees pray and continuous kirtan (devotional singing) is performed. This space is also utilized for Havan-Yagya and other rituals.  

 
 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement