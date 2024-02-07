Advertisement

Ram Mandir: Siddharth Doshi, a textile merchant from Surat, is setting off on a singular pilgrimage as the country gets ready for the historic consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. His luxurious Jaguar became a brilliant representation of love and devotion instead of a conventional palanquin or even a contemporary vehicle.

Doshi has painted his prized automobile a radiant shade of saffron. He is well-known for his colorful expressions of religious zeal and patriotism. Exquisite murals illustrating episodes from the epic story of Lord Rama, the Ramayana, adorn the sides. The vehicle is a mobile temple that highlights the famous Ram Darbar, Hanuman's unwavering devotion, and the victorious return to Ayodhya. A social media user posted a video on X, formerly Twitter with a caption, “Gujarati businessman, Siddharth Doshi paints his Jaguar in the theme Of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.”

Doshi has shown his faith artistically before. In the past, he decorated his Jaguar to honor India's Chandrayaan mission and the G-20 conference. However, the consecration of the Ram Temple has particular meaning for him. Doshi's drive from Surat to Ayodhya won't be merely beautiful scenery. In order to obtain blessings from both the divine and the populace, he intends to travel 1,400 kilometers and visit communities and temples along the way.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of dignitaries to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' event for Shri Ram Lalla on January 22. The idol of the god Ram, made by Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple. Covered in a veil, the idol's first photo was revealed on Thursday at the placing ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum.