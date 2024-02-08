Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha 'Modi's Function': Rahul Gandhi's SHOCKER; BJP Retorts | WATCH

Advertisement

New Delhi: As India is waiting with bated breath for the imminent inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sparked a fresh controversy by politicising the upcoming ceremony and terming the event as ‘Modi ka Function (Modi’s function)'. “The RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's a RSS-BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, and all practices", said the Wayanad MP.

His statement comes days after the Congress high command decided not to attend the consecration event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Referring to the reports of '4 Shankaracharyas not attending the event’, Rahul said,"Even the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function that it is political. So it is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS...".

BJP Hits Back

Reacting strongly to Rahul Gandhi's event, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar said, "Rahul Gandhi ka interpretation main jana nahi chahta. Ram Mandir hum sab ke liye faith aastha ka issue hai. Rahul Gandhi agar aastha ko define karne chalenge toh wo ek asafal prayas rahega.

(I don't want to delve into the interpretation of Rahul Gandhi. The Ram Mandir is an issue of faith and devotion for all of us. If Rahul Gandhi tries to define faith, it will be an unsuccessful attempt)."

“Rahul Gandhi would like you to believe that the faith of 120 Million people can be manipulated. It is for us to believe in our faith and we all know that. Hindus across the globe believe in Ram Mandir”, added Chandrashekhar.

PM Modi's 11-Day Anushthan Ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Meanwhile, the PM is observing a unique 11-day religious 'anushthan' in the wake of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. In an audio message, PM Modi said he was fortunate to be a witness to what he described as a "historic" and "auspicious" occasion. "There are only 11 days left for the Pran Prathishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I, too, will witness this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me a medium to represent all Indians during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual 11 days from today. I seek blessings from all of you," PM Modi said in an audio message on social media platform X.

As a part of this 11-day special religious exercise, PM Modi, earlier in the day, offered prayers at Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier he had visited Kalaram Temple in Nashik where he offered prayers and heard the verses relating to 'Ayodhya aagman' of Lord Ram from Ramayan in Marathi.