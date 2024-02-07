English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Who is Pandit Laxmikant Dixit Performing Pran Pratishtha Rituals at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Days before the main Pran Pratishtha puja on the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration, a 'Mahapujan' was carried out starting from January 16

Apoorva Shukla
Pandit Laxmikant Dixit: Priest Performing Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha
Pandit Laxmikant Dixit: Priest Performing Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha on January 22 | Image:DD News
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: Acharya Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit will be leading the team of 121 vedic scholars for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir on Monday January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main ‘yajman’ for the pran pratishtha rituals of Ram Lalla. The Prime Minister has been observing an 11-day anusthan for the same. 

Days before the main Pran Pratishtha puja on the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration, a 'Mahapujan' was carried out starting from January 16. Pandit Laxmikant Dixit led the Mahapujan. 

Advertisement

Who is Acharya Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit?

Acharya Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit is an 86-year-old Vedic Karma Kanda (rituals) scholar, who specialises in Srauta, Smarta, Yajna, and consecration, among other rituals.

Advertisement

According to information on the scholar, Pandit Laxmikant Dixit belongs to the lineage of ‘Shivaji’ scholars. Pandit Gaga Bhatt, a 17th-century scholar from Kashi, is the ancestor of Acharya Dixit. Pandit Gaga Bhatt is said to have performed the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1674 as head of Hindavi Swarajya or the independent Maratha state.

Acharya Laxmikant Dixit and Gaga Bhatt’s ancestors were Brahmins who originally hailed from a village near Paithan, Maharashtra and had migrated to Varanasi.

Advertisement

Pandit Dixit will now be leading the team of Vedic scholars and ritualists performing the Pran Pratishtha and all the other pujas leading to the Ram Mandir inauguration.

“It is the blessings given to me by the legendary saints and seers that Kashi and I have been assigned the responsibility of supervising the consecration of Ram Lalla. I will be performing my duties with the blessings of Lord Ram,” Acharya Dixit said in an interview with a national daily.

Advertisement

 

(With agency inputs) 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

36 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

37 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

39 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HISTORIC: Uttarakhand Leads The Way, Passes UCC Bill | 10 Points

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Iran vs Qatar live streaming: How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2024?

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. West Bengal: Class 1 Student Killed, Dumped in Pond For School Holiday

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News18 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement