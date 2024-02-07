English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Prasad Hamper Unveiled. Sarju Neer, Kumkum and Much More | WATCH

The much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple has added to the fervor, unveiling a divine prasad hamper for distribution.

Isha Bhandari
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Prasad Hamper Revealed. Sarju Neer, Kumkum and Much More
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Prasad Hamper Revealed. Sarju Neer, Kumkum and Much More | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: In a momentous anticipation, India is buzzing with excitement as the sacred city of Ayodhya prepares to welcome Ram Lalla on January 22, marking a monumental event after centuries of anticipation. 

The much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple has added to the fervor, unveiling a divine prasad hamper for distribution.

Advertisement

The prasad hamper, a symbol of spiritual offerings, is set to include a blend of traditional items, enriching the significance of the auspicious occasion. 

Among the offerings are "Kand Mul," symbolizing roots and purity, "Sarju Neer," representing the sacred waters of the Sarayu river, "Kumkum," a vibrant red powder denoting auspiciousness, and "Rudrashtam," embodying divine blessings.

Advertisement

As the nation counts down to this historic day, the atmosphere in Ayodhya is charged with religious zeal, and devotees eagerly await the reinstallation of Ram Lalla, marking a chapter in history that resonates with centuries-old reverence.

Lord Ram’s Idol Placed Inside Sanctum Sanctorum 

The idol of Lord Ram, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple and the 'Pran Pratishtha of the new Ram Lalla idol will be held on January 22, which is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A team of priests led by Lakshami Kant Dixit will lead the rituals. Earlier, PM Modi announced that he would commence a special 11-day 'Anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 

Advertisement

Guests for the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony 

 More than 7,000 guests, including 3,000 very important individuals such as priests, donors, and various politicians, have received invitation cards for the consecration ceremony. The event is set to take place in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. To ensure the safety of the ceremony, strict security measures have been implemented in and around Ayodhya. The police and NDRF teams are stationed across the city to handle any potential situations. 

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the fourth day of the week-long Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the temple has commenced. The day began with the lighting of the holy fire at 9 am, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan.' 

The 51-inch idol of Lord Ram, intricately crafted by the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was ceremoniously placed inside the sanctum. 

Advertisement

These week-long rituals, which began on Tuesday, will conclude on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla. The temple will be open for public viewing ('darshan') starting from January 23. 

In light of the consecration ceremony, the Central Government announced on Thursday that all central government offices will be closed for half a day on January 22. 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan to Shut Borders with Iran, Afghanistan During General Elections

    World7 minutes ago

  3. A Guide to Choosing and Opening a Best Savings Account

    Initiatives7 minutes ago

  4. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement