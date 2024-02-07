Krishna Shila idol of Bhagwan Ram placed at sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir | Image: PTI/ Republic

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: As the nation gears up for the grand pran pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for January 22, several states have declared holiday on January 22 to allow the residents to participate in the celebrations. Ths came after the central government announced a half-day for government offices and educational institutes on January 22.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir is scheduled for Monday, January 22, and the ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Public holiday declared on Jan 22 in Maharashtra

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday in Maharashtra in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Central government announces half-day

All central government offices would remain closed for half a day on January 22 in order to allow the citizens to participate in the celebration of Ram Mandir inauguration.

Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

These states declared holiday and half-day on Jan 22

Followed by central government’s announcement, states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Uttarkhand have declared a partial holiday.

Uttarakhand- "In view of the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, all government offices in Uttarakhand will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22. All educational institutions in the state will remain closed," an official notification said.

Assam- Assam government on Thursday declared a half-holiday on January 22. All state government offices and educational institutions in the state will remain closed till 2.30 PM on January 22 on account of the half-holiday.

Odisha- All the Odisha government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22. Earlier, the Odisha government had declared January 17 as a public holiday in the state in view of the inauguration of 'Parikrama Prakalpa (heritage corridor project)' constructed around the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

Gujarat- The government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22.

Rajasthan- Rajasthan government on Thursday declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made the announcement in the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the party’s headquarters.

Tripura has also declared hald-day on January 22 for educational institutions and government agencies. All such institutions would remain closed till 2:30 PM.

Chandigarh- The Chandigarh administration has also declared holiday on January 22 for the celebrations of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. “All government offices, boards, corporations and institutions remain closed so that employees can participate in celebrations,” said the authorities.

Haryana- Half day holiday has been declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Haryana till 2:30 pm on 22nd January.

States like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have announced January 22 as dry-day. All liquor shops and bhang outlets will remain closed on January 22 in the states.

Further, BJP leaders in several states including West Bengal, Karnataka and Jharkhand have requested the incumbent governments to declare a holiday on January 22. In Karnataka, BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has demanded that the Congress government in the state declare a holiday on January 22 and West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee urging to declare January 22 as holiday.