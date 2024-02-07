English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: THESE States have Declared Holiday and Half-day. Check Full List

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir is scheduled for Monday, January 22

Apoorva Shukla
Krishna Shila idol of Bhagwan Ram placed at sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
Krishna Shila idol of Bhagwan Ram placed at sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir | Image: PTI/ Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: As the nation gears up for the grand pran pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for January 22, several states have declared holiday on January 22 to allow the residents to participate in the celebrations. Ths came after the central government announced a half-day for government offices and educational institutes on January 22. 

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir is scheduled for Monday, January 22, and the ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Public holiday declared on Jan 22 in Maharashtra

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday in Maharashtra in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's Ram Temple. 

Advertisement

Central government announces half-day 

All central government offices would remain closed for half a day on January 22 in order to allow the citizens to participate in the celebration of Ram Mandir inauguration. 

Advertisement

Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

These states declared holiday and half-day on Jan 22 

Followed by central government’s announcement, states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Uttarkhand have declared a partial holiday.

Uttarakhand- "In view of the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, all government offices in Uttarakhand will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22. All educational institutions in the state will remain closed," an official notification said. 

Advertisement

Assam- Assam government on Thursday declared a half-holiday on January 22. All state government offices and educational institutions in the state will remain closed till 2.30 PM on January 22 on account of the half-holiday. 

Odisha- All the Odisha government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22. Earlier, the Odisha government had declared January 17 as a public holiday in the state in view of the inauguration of 'Parikrama Prakalpa (heritage corridor project)' constructed around the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

Advertisement

Gujarat- The government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22. 

Rajasthan-  Rajasthan government on Thursday declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made the announcement in the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the party’s headquarters. 

Advertisement

Tripura has also declared hald-day on January 22 for educational institutions and government agencies. All such institutions would remain closed till 2:30 PM. 

Chandigarh- The Chandigarh administration has also declared holiday on January 22 for the celebrations of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. “All government offices, boards, corporations and institutions remain closed so that employees can participate in celebrations,” said the authorities. 

Advertisement

Haryana- Half day holiday has been declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Haryana till 2:30 pm on 22nd January. 

States like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have announced January 22 as dry-day. All liquor shops and bhang outlets will remain closed on January 22 in the states. 

Advertisement

Further, BJP leaders in several states including West Bengal, Karnataka and Jharkhand have requested the incumbent governments to declare a holiday on January 22. In Karnataka, BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has demanded that the Congress government in the state declare a holiday on January 22 and West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee urging to declare January 22 as holiday. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan to Shut Borders with Iran, Afghanistan During General Elections

    World7 minutes ago

  3. A Guide to Choosing and Opening a Best Savings Account

    Initiatives7 minutes ago

  4. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement