Updated January 21st, 2024 at 21:00 IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Zoho CEO Reaches Ayodhya with Family, Shares Post
The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will begin on January 22 at 12.20 pm and is expected to end at 1 pm; over 7,000 people are on the long list of invitees
- India
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Ayodhya: With just a day left for the holy Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya amid jubilation and devotion, devotees are thronging the temple town in large numbers. Among those who have arrived at the holy city to witness the historic Pran Pratishtha is the chief executive officer of the Indian tech company Zoho, Sridhar Vembu, who has reached Ayodhya with his family to seek the darshan of Lord Ram. Vembu shared the moments in a social media post.
“In Ayodhya with my amma (mother) Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here. Jai Shri Ram,” Vembu posted on X.
Advertisement
In another post on X, Vembu shared, “With R Sundaram-ji, National Convener of SJM who very kindly arranged our visit. Thank you.”
Advertisement
The Chennai-headquartered software-as-a-service (SaaS) major achieved a milestone by surpassing 100 million users across more than 55 business applications in September last year. This achievement occurred less than a year after the company announced reaching $1 billion in revenue in November 2022.
Advertisement
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
The much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya tomorrow, January 22, at 12.20 pm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later. The main rituals will be led by a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit.
Advertisement
Over 7,000 Invited
While more than 7,000 people are on the long list of invitees, the select list features 506 A-listers. The list of invitees also include those linked to the agitation for the temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi.
Advertisement
Noted Business Personalities to Grace the Occasion
Several notable business personalities have also received invitations to attend the ceremony.
Advertisement
The list of attendees at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony includes:
Mukesh Ambani
Advertisement
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Ajay Piramal
Advertisement
Anand Mahindra
Ajay Shriram
Advertisement
K Krithivasan
K Satish Reddy
Advertisement
Punit Goenka
S N Subrahmanyan
Advertisement
Durali Divi
NR Narayana Murthy
Advertisement
Naveen Jindal
Naresh Trehan
Advertisement
Half-Day Holiday Announced
Besides those being invited, lakhs of people are expected to watch the event live on TV. The Centre has declared a half-day holiday for all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments across the country on Monday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 21st, 2024 at 21:00 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.