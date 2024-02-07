Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu with his family and R Sundaram-ji, National Convener of SJM, in Ayodhya a day before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha | Image: X/@svembu

Ayodhya: With just a day left for the holy Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya amid jubilation and devotion, devotees are thronging the temple town in large numbers. Among those who have arrived at the holy city to witness the historic Pran Pratishtha is the chief executive officer of the Indian tech company Zoho, Sridhar Vembu, who has reached Ayodhya with his family to seek the darshan of Lord Ram. Vembu shared the moments in a social media post.

“In Ayodhya with my amma (mother) Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here. Jai Shri Ram,” Vembu posted on X.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu with his family in Ayodhya | Image: X/ @svembu

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu with his mother Janaki in Ayodhya | Image: X/ @svembu

In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu.



Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here.



Jai Shri Ram 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gwFIE8mZJb — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 21, 2024

In another post on X, Vembu shared, “With R Sundaram-ji, National Convener of SJM who very kindly arranged our visit. Thank you.”

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu with his family and R Sundaram-ji, National Convener of SJM | Image: X/ @svembu

With R Sundaram-ji, National Convener of SJM who very kindly arranged our visit. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/W12p0orjxG — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 21, 2024

The Chennai-headquartered software-as-a-service (SaaS) major achieved a milestone by surpassing 100 million users across more than 55 business applications in September last year. This achievement occurred less than a year after the company announced reaching $1 billion in revenue in November 2022.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya tomorrow, January 22, at 12.20 pm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later. The main rituals will be led by a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit.

Over 7,000 Invited

While more than 7,000 people are on the long list of invitees, the select list features 506 A-listers. The list of invitees also include those linked to the agitation for the temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Noted Business Personalities to Grace the Occasion

Several notable business personalities have also received invitations to attend the ceremony.

The list of attendees at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony includes:

Mukesh Ambani

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Ajay Piramal

Anand Mahindra

Ajay Shriram

K Krithivasan

K Satish Reddy

Punit Goenka

S N Subrahmanyan

Durali Divi

NR Narayana Murthy

Naveen Jindal

Naresh Trehan

Half-Day Holiday Announced

Besides those being invited, lakhs of people are expected to watch the event live on TV. The Centre has declared a half-day holiday for all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments across the country on Monday.

