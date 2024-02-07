English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 21:00 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Zoho CEO Reaches Ayodhya with Family, Shares Post

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will begin on January 22 at 12.20 pm and is expected to end at 1 pm; over 7,000 people are on the long list of invitees

Srinwanti Das
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu with his family and R Sundaram-ji, National Convener of SJM, in Ayodhya a day before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu with his family and R Sundaram-ji, National Convener of SJM, in Ayodhya a day before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha | Image:X/@svembu
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: With just a day left for the holy Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya amid jubilation and devotion, devotees are thronging the temple town in large numbers. Among those who have arrived at the holy city to witness the historic Pran Pratishtha is the chief executive officer of the Indian tech company Zoho, Sridhar Vembu, who has reached Ayodhya with his family to seek the darshan of Lord Ram. Vembu shared the moments in a social media post.

“In Ayodhya with my amma (mother) Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here. Jai Shri Ram,” Vembu posted on X.

Advertisement
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu with his family in Ayodhya | Image: X/@svembu
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu with his mother Janaki in Ayodhya | Image: X/@svembu

In another post on X, Vembu shared, “With R Sundaram-ji, National Convener of SJM who very kindly arranged our visit. Thank you.”

Advertisement
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu with his family and R Sundaram-ji, National Convener of SJM | Image: X/@svembu

The Chennai-headquartered software-as-a-service (SaaS) major achieved a milestone by surpassing 100 million users across more than 55 business applications in September last year. This achievement occurred less than a year after the company announced reaching $1 billion in revenue in November 2022.

Advertisement

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya tomorrow, January 22, at 12.20 pm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later. The main rituals will be led by a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit.

Advertisement

Over 7,000 Invited

While more than 7,000 people are on the long list of invitees, the select list features 506 A-listers. The list of invitees also include those linked to the agitation for the temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Advertisement

Noted Business Personalities to Grace the Occasion

Several notable business personalities have also received invitations to attend the ceremony. 

Advertisement

The list of attendees at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony includes:

Mukesh Ambani

Advertisement

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Ajay Piramal

Advertisement

Anand Mahindra

Ajay Shriram

Advertisement

K Krithivasan

K Satish Reddy

Advertisement

Punit Goenka

S N Subrahmanyan

Advertisement

Durali Divi

NR Narayana Murthy

Advertisement

Naveen Jindal

Naresh Trehan

Advertisement

Half-Day Holiday Announced

Besides those being invited, lakhs of people are expected to watch the event live on TV. The Centre has declared a half-day holiday for all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments across the country on Monday.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 21:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan to Shut Borders with Iran, Afghanistan During General Elections

    World7 minutes ago

  3. A Guide to Choosing and Opening a Best Savings Account

    Initiatives7 minutes ago

  4. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement