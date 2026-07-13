Ram Mandir Trust Invites Applications for CEO Post Amid Donation Theft Row

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Ram Temple donation theft case, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited applications for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to oversee the administration and management of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In a post on X, the Trust announced, "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) invites applications from eligible persons for the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Last date of application: Saturday, July 18, 2026; 4 PM."

The last date for submitting applications is July 18, 2026, till 4 PM, with applications to be sent via email to the address specified in the Trust's official notification.

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

According to the notification issued by the Trust, applicants must possess a minimum graduate degree from a recognised university and have at least 20 years of experience in managerial roles in a large public organisation, institution, government department or company.

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Preference will be given to candidates with experience as a Chief Administrative Officer or in the management of a temple or Hindu religious institution and Retired officers with relevant administrative expertise are also eligible to apply.

The selected candidate will be appointed for an initial three-year term, with the possibility of extension based on satisfactory performance. The posting will be in Ayodhya, while salary and other benefits will be decided through mutual discussion.

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Trust Lists Key Responsibilities

The CEO will be responsible for overseeing the temple's administrative, financial and legal affairs, implementing the Trust's decisions, ensuring transparency in financial management and supervising officers, employees and volunteers.

The notification also states that the CEO will coordinate with local, state and Central government agencies, ensure smooth conduct of religious rituals and festivals, maintain security and facilities for devotees, protect the Trust's assets and oversee the institution's future development.

Additionally, the Trust has specified that applicants must be active Hindus, with preference for those belonging to the Shriramavat Vaishnav tradition, and should possess a good command of both Hindi and English.

The recruitment process comes at a time when the Ram Temple Trust has been under public scrutiny following the alleged donation theft case.

The controversy surfaced after allegations of irregularities in the counting of donations made by devotees at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, prompting an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The issue has also sparked a debate over the appointment of a CEO for the temple administration.