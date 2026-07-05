Ram Mandir Trust to Hold Crucial Meeting on Monday; Champat Rai’s Fate & SIT Probe Likely on Agenda: Report

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to convene a high-stakes meeting on Monday as it grapples with the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in donations received for the Ram Temple, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Trust sources told PTI that the fate of resignations tendered by General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra is expected to be a key item on the agenda, along with discussions related to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds.

The meeting will be held at Mani Ram Chhawni, the monastery of Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, as per reports. It will mark the first gathering of the Trust since the donation controversy surfaced.

Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri has reportedly urged all regular and ex-officio members to attend the deliberations, underscoring the importance of the session at this critical juncture.

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The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of the financial management of donations made by devotees for the construction and maintenance of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.