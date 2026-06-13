Ram Mandir Trust Urges CM Yogi to Order SIT Probe Amid Missing Donation Rumours

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is no longer trying to simply talk away the rumours of financial mismanagement. In a significant escalation, the trust has officially requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to deploy a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations regarding the theft of money from the temple’s donation containers.

It is a sharp tactical pivot. By demanding a high-level police investigation, the trust is moving past verbal denials and attempting to force a definitive, legal conclusion to a deeply sensitive political narrative before it damages public trust.

The Sparks That Forced the Trust's Hand

The controversy caught fire when Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav publicly alleged that crores of rupees donated by devotees had gone missing. Labeling the situation "utterly shameful," Yadav questioned the state government’s silence, termed it highly suspicious, and called for judicial intervention.

The trust's initial reaction was measured, almost philosophical. Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, a prominent member of the board, dismissed the claims by stating that "Ram ji sees everything." He insisted that the trust’s accounts are meticulously maintained, transparent, and that all financial decisions are thoroughly documented in writing.

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Predictably, that soft rebuttal did not quiet the opposition. Yadav quickly doubled down, dismissing the Mahant's defense as a mere "verbal formality." He demanded that all the trustees sit together publicly, review the physical CCTV footage, and match visual evidence with the actual ledger data rather than leaving explanations to a single individual.

Why Calling in Yogi's Cops Matters Now

When an institution relies entirely on global public faith and religious sentiment, the perception of integrity is everything. The trust clearly recognised that a prolonged, back-and-forth political debate over the deity's funds would be toxic.

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