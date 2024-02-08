Advertisement

Lepakshi: During his visit to Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw a captivating and memorable puppet show depicting various aspects of Ramayana.

Left with a memorable impression, the prime minister on X shared the video, stating his experience.

Advertisement

The caption reads, "A memorable puppet show at Lepakshi, beautifully showcasing aspects of the Ramayan."

Advertisement

Lepakshi is an ancient village in Andhra Pradesh linked to Ramayana. As per the ancient scriptures the bird king Jatayu, giant vulture who bravely fought with Ravana to rescue Goddess Sita while she was being abducted, fell down here after his wings were clipped off by Ravana.

This comes after the Prime Minister offered his prayers at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

He later addressed a meeting and stated he felt blessed to have visited the temple.

He said, "All of you know that Ayodhya Ram mandir consecration is scheduled to be held on January 22 and in connection with the Pran Prathista ceremony, I’m on a sacred fast for 11 days. Visiting Lepakshi where Lord Ram met Jatayu in the middle of my sacred fast and at a point of time when the entire nation is immersed in worshipping Prabhu Ram, felt so divine. I also got the opportunity to worship Sri Veerabhadra Swamy and take part in the Bhajans and Kirtans held at the Lepakshi temple."

Advertisement