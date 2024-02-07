English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Ram Temple Consecration | Markets to Remain Open Across India on Jan 22: Trade Body

The extensive programs and the sale of items related to Lord Ram have resulted in a business turnover surpassing one lakh crore, added CAIT secretary general.

Aaquil Jameel
According to the CAIT, the business turnover of one lakh crore has been achieved post dedication of Ram Temple. The Confederation of All India Traders has also initiated a nationwide campaign called Har Shahar Ayodhya-Ghar Ghar Ayodhya.
According to the CAIT, the business turnover of one lakh crore has been achieved post dedication of Ram Temple. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a fresh development, trade body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said that markets to remain open in Delhi-NCR and across the country on January 22. With this Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations to echo in markets as well. According to the CAIT, the business turnover of one lakh crore has been achieved post dedication of Ram Temple. 

The Confederation of All India Traders has also initiated a nationwide campaign called 'Har Shahar Ayodhya-Ghar Ghar Ayodhya.'

Under this campaign, various business organizations in the national capital region (NCR) and all states across the country have made extensive preparations to organize diverse programmes in their respective markets on the auspicious occasion on January 22. As the markets will remain open tomorrow, it will allow traders and the general public to celebrate the joy of Ram Mandir in a collaborative effort.

While speaking exclusively to the Republic TV, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that on January 22 there will be more than 2,000 events of various scales in Delhi alone, while across the country, over 30,000 Shri Ram programmes are scheduled to be held. This will mark the largest day in this century when such a multitude of events will happen simultaneously.  

Further commenting on this, Khandelwal said that there was a significant increase in the demand for flowers to decorate homes, markets, temples, and other places. There was also a surge in the purchase of clay lamps. Sweet shops witnessed substantial crowds, with people buying sweets on a large scale for tomorrow's Prasad. There is a shortage of Shri Ram flags and banners in the markets. The extensive programs and the sale of items related to Lord Ram have resulted in a business turnover surpassing one lakh crore, added CAIT secretary general.

In addition to the business perspective, this event signifies a cultural and religious resurgence, reflecting the essence of Indian civilization. Ram Mandir's dedication has not only become a significant religious and cultural event but has also led to a boost in the economy, showcasing a unique blend of spirituality and commerce. The trade body member also expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming participation and support from traders, business organizations, and the public.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 16:21 IST

Ram Mandir
