Raipur: In view of massive footfall owing to the grand Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, 20 tonnes of vegetables from Chhattisgarh were sent to temple town Ayodhya on Friday. The veggies were sent in two trucks from Raipur to Ayodhya.

The trucks were flagged off by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a state public relations department official said, adding that last month 300 tonnes of rice was sent to Ayodhya.

Incidentally, Chandkhuri, a village located around 27 kilometres from the capital Raipur, is considered the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram.

