Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Ram Temple Inauguration: 20 Tonnes of Vegetables Sent From Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya

The vegetables were sent in two trucks from Raipur to Ayodhya.

Digital Desk
Ayodhya Ram Temple
Ram Temple will be inaugurated on January 22 | Image:Ayodhya Ram Temple / ANI
Raipur: In view of massive footfall owing to the grand Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, 20 tonnes of vegetables from Chhattisgarh were sent to temple town Ayodhya on Friday. The veggies were sent in two trucks from Raipur to Ayodhya. 

The trucks were flagged off by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a state public relations department official said, adding that last month 300 tonnes of rice was sent to Ayodhya. 

Incidentally, Chandkhuri, a village located around 27 kilometres from the capital Raipur, is considered the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

