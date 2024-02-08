Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:22 IST
Ram Temple Inauguration: 20 Tonnes of Vegetables Sent From Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya
The vegetables were sent in two trucks from Raipur to Ayodhya.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Raipur: In view of massive footfall owing to the grand Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, 20 tonnes of vegetables from Chhattisgarh were sent to temple town Ayodhya on Friday. The veggies were sent in two trucks from Raipur to Ayodhya.
The trucks were flagged off by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a state public relations department official said, adding that last month 300 tonnes of rice was sent to Ayodhya.
Advertisement
Incidentally, Chandkhuri, a village located around 27 kilometres from the capital Raipur, is considered the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram.
(With PTI inputs)
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:22 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.