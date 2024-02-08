Advertisement

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya is all geared up for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Apart from the final touch up to the decoration of the temple, the banks of Saryu river is also being decorated to mark the day.

According to the official sources, the banks of Saryu will be decorated with lighting earthen lamps followed by fireworks, to let the river wear a festive look in the evening of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

In view of the temple’s ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony, the local administration has banned the construction of private buildings starting from January 18, in wake of the consecration ceremony.

A senior official confirmed saying that as many as 250 police guides will be deployed to provide information about tourist places to the devotees and added that a digital tourist app will also be launched on January 14.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said a special cleanliness campaign will be conducted in Ayodhya from January 14 to 21 on the routes leading to Ram temple. Apart from this, special lighting arrangements will be made at all the offices.

In addition to it, the Irrigation Department has been asked to install barriers along a 2 km stretch near the Saryu river, while the Information Department would put up hoardings of the verses of ‘Ramcharitmanas’ and help desks with lost and found centres at selected important places in the city, said the official.

He further added that religious ceremonies will be organised in every temple of Ayodhya from 16 to 22 January and the International Media Centre built in Ramkot will be inaugurated on January 16.

