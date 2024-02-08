English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 06:58 IST

Ram Temple Inauguration: Ayodhya’s Maharishi Valmiki Airport Gets CISF Security Cover | Details Here

This development of CISF providing security to Ayodhya airport brings the total number of airports under the protective umbrella of the CISF to 68 as of date

Srinwanti Das
CISF takes over security of Ayodhya airport
CISF takes over security of Ayodhya airport | Image:ANI
  • 1 min read
Ayodhya: Ahead of the consecration ceremony at Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on January 22, as security tightens in the city, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The unit will be headed by a Deputy Commandant rank officer.

In a formal induction ceremony held on January 10, 2024, Vijay Prakash, Inspector General, CISF APS Headquarters, and Vinod Kumar, Airport Director, graced the event. Representatives from the airline operators and various stakeholders were also present during the occasion.

4 Key Points

  • The CISF is set to provide 24/7 security coverage to Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, further fortifying its security infrastructure.
  • This initiative aims to ensure secure passage for pilgrims and visitors to the holy city, contributing to a safe and enriching experience for all.
  • This development brings the total number of airports under the protective umbrella of the CISF to 68 as of date.
  • UP Police was now providing the security cover here, which included frisking passengers flying out of the holy city.

The deployment of CISF personnel at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport underscores the organisation's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security across the nation's vital transportation hubs.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 06:58 IST

