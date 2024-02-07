English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Ram Temple Inauguration: NDA Plans Grand Celebration in Rahul's Wayanad Constituency on Jan 22

The BJP-led NDA is planning to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple in a grand way in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Ronit Singh
Ram Temple Inauguration: NDA Plans Grand Celebration in Rahul's Wayanad Constituency on Jan 22
Ram Temple Inauguration: NDA Plans Grand Celebration in Rahul's Wayanad Constituency on Jan 22 | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Wayanad: The BJP-led NDA is planning to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple in a grand way in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will join the NDA leaders at a Lord Ram Temple in Wayanad to mark the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, which will be telecast live on January 22, party sources said on Friday.

Advertisement

At Ponkuzhi Sree Rama Temple, the NDA leaders will watch the live telecast of the Ayodhya ceremony.  

Besides Javadekar and local BJP leaders, the event will be attended by NDA state convenor Thushar Vellappally, a BJP source said.

Advertisement

Vellappally, son of Eazhava community leader and SNDP yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, was the NDA candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency when Gandhi contested the 2019 election.

He is the leader of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the BJP in Kerala.

Advertisement

BJP sources highlight the significance of the event being held at the Kerala temple, located on the Sulthan Bathery-Mysore Road, which, according to them, is closely connected to the Ramayana.

The event, organised in Gandhi's constituency, is also intended to send a nationwide message to the Congress party and its leadership, who have rejected an invitation to attend the temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, according to sources.

Advertisement

The temple is located in a calm and peaceful area near the banks of the Ponkuzhi River, approximately 4 km away from the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary.

The primary deities worshipped at this temple are Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman. 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World15 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement