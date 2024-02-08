Advertisement

New Delhi: Just a few days to the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22. Indians are all braced up to welcome their Lord Ram to his birthplace Ayodhya. From songs, and dances to even sand art, devotees have been showcasing their love for Lord Ram.

All these efforts are being praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On his X account, the prime minister has been sharing videos of songs and other performances praising them for their efforts and talent.

PM Modi recently praised 21-year-old German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann for singing ‘Ram Aynege.’

The post read, "The world is awaiting 22nd January! This rendition by Cassandra Mae Spittmann from Germany, whom I once referred to during #MannKiBaat, will make you very happy. #ShriRamBhajan."

The world is awaiting 22nd January! This rendition by Cassandra Mae Spittmann from Germany, whom I once referred to during #MannKiBaat, will make you very happy. #ShriRamBhajan https://t.co/4DYTmZSrU8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2024

The video was originally shared on Mae's Instagram account three days ago. The video so far has over 55K views and over 12K comments.

As mentioned in the post by PM, he had already referred to the German singer during his September 2023 episode of Mann Ki Baat. During the episode PM Modi said, "Indian culture and Indian music are now global. More and more people worldwide are getting attracted to them."

He added, “Such a melodious voice...and every word reflects emotions. We can also feel her attachment to God. You would be surprised to know that this voice is of a daughter from Germany. Her name is CassMae. 21-year-old Cassmae on Instagram is quite famous these days. German national Cassmae has never visited India. But, she is extremely fond of Indian music.”