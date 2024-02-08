English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann Gets Praise From PM Modi For Her Melodic 'Ram Ayenge' Bhajan

Ahead of Ram Temple's inauguration on January 22, PM Modi praised German singer Cassandra Mae's 'Ram Ayenge' song on his X account.

Tanisha Rajput
PM Modi praises german singer Cassandra Mae
The video was originally shared on Mae's Instagram account three days ago. | Image:X
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Just a few days to the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22. Indians are all braced up to welcome their Lord Ram to his birthplace Ayodhya. From songs, and dances to even sand art, devotees have been showcasing their love for Lord Ram.

All these efforts are being praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On his X account, the prime minister has been sharing videos of songs and other performances praising them for their efforts and talent.

PM Modi recently praised 21-year-old German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann for singing ‘Ram Aynege.’

The post read, "The world is awaiting 22nd January! This rendition by Cassandra Mae Spittmann from Germany, whom I once referred to during #MannKiBaat, will make you very happy. #ShriRamBhajan."

The video was originally shared on Mae's Instagram account three days ago. The video so far has over 55K views and over 12K comments.

As mentioned in the post by PM, he had already referred to the German singer during his September 2023 episode of Mann Ki Baat. During the episode PM Modi said, "Indian culture and Indian music are now global. More and more people worldwide are getting attracted to them."

He added, “Such a melodious voice...and every word reflects emotions. We can also feel her attachment to God. You would be surprised to know that this voice is of a daughter from Germany. Her name is CassMae. 21-year-old Cassmae on Instagram is quite famous these days. German national Cassmae has never visited India. But, she is extremely fond of Indian music.”

Published January 12th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

