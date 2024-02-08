Paying a tribute to Lord Ram, the artist has come to Ayodhya to decorate the town. | Image: X/@praful_patel

Advertisement

Ayodhya: As religious fervour grips the country ahead of Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, artists are coming up with different ideas to showcase their skills while celebrating the historic event. Proving that devotion has no limit, a rangoli artist from Maharashtra has come to Ayodhya to decorate the the holy town with his art.

Hailing from Sangli, the artist, Sunil Kumar, has captured the internet's attention by using a unique style to make rangoli. A video of the rangoli artist making attractive rangoli patterns quickly at Ayodhya’s at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, using a milk container has gone viral. The video was shared by NCP leader Praful Patel.

Advertisement

Incredible dedication on display in Sangli, Maharashtra! #Rangoli artists beautifully craft mesmerizing patterns at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, setting the stage for the upcoming consecration ceremony. Their artistic brilliance adds vibrant colors to the celebration. pic.twitter.com/o1ZfX1Y2ij — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) January 17, 2024

Kumar turned the milk container into rangoli stencil by making holes at the base. He said that this rangoli making trick is easier and quicker. He claimed that he can make the designs covering area till Ram Temple premises in just 2 hours.

Advertisement

Having an experience of over 30 years, the artist was seen transforming the road side into rangoli artworks.

Kumar said he has not got the pass to enter the premises otherwise he would have decorated the temple premises till the consecration ceremony. The artist plans to create rangoli designs using 2,000 kg of rangoli powder. He told that before arriving in Ayodhya, he travelled to 25 other cities to make rangoli to mark the celebration.

Advertisement

Kumar said that currently he has around 1,000 kg of rangoli powder. He said he would create rangoli designs using 500kg of rangoli powder on Wednesday.

The excitement is palpable for the grand Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony which will take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders.

