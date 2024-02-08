English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

Ram Temple Inauguration: Rangoli Artist Turns Ayodhya Roads Into Artwork, Wins Internet

A video of the rangoli artist making attractive rangoli patterns quickly at Ayodhya’s at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, using a milk container has gone viral.

Manisha Roy
rangoli
Paying a tribute to Lord Ram, the artist has come to Ayodhya to decorate the town. | Image:X/@praful_patel
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: As religious fervour grips the country ahead of Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, artists are coming up with different ideas to showcase their skills while celebrating the historic event. Proving that devotion has no limit, a rangoli artist from Maharashtra has come to Ayodhya to decorate the the holy town with his art.

Hailing from Sangli, the artist, Sunil Kumar, has captured the internet's attention by using a unique style to make rangoli. A video of the rangoli artist making attractive rangoli patterns quickly at Ayodhya’s at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, using a milk container has gone viral. The video was shared by NCP leader Praful Patel.

Advertisement

Kumar turned the milk container into rangoli stencil by making holes at the base. He said that this rangoli making trick is easier and quicker. He claimed that he can make the designs covering area till Ram Temple premises in just 2 hours.

Advertisement

Having an experience of over 30 years, the artist was seen transforming the road side into rangoli artworks.

Kumar said he has not got the pass to enter the premises otherwise he would have decorated the temple premises till the consecration ceremony. The artist plans to create rangoli designs using 2,000 kg of rangoli powder. He told that before arriving in Ayodhya, he travelled to 25 other cities to make rangoli to mark the celebration.

Advertisement

Kumar said that currently he has around 1,000 kg of rangoli powder. He said he would create rangoli designs using 500kg of rangoli powder on Wednesday.

The excitement is palpable for the grand Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony which will take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement