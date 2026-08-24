Ranchi: 3 FIRs Filed Against 14 Named and 200 Unidentified Persons Over Clashes During CM Effigy Burning March

Ranchi: Ranchi Police have registered three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violent clashes and ruckus that broke out during a Chief Minister's effigy-burning march on Friday.

According to police officials, a total of 14 individuals have been specifically named in the complaints, while over 200 unidentified persons have been booked across the three cases. All the FIRs have been formally registered at the Kotwali police station.

Earlier on Saturday, Ranchi city Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) KV Raman stated that police had to resort to mild force after protesters allegedly violated the route designated by the police administration during a demonstration in the city.

The protest was organised on Friday following a call by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission-Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JPSC-JSSC) Reform Forum, which had appealed to students to burn effigies of the Chief Minister across all 24 districts of Jharkhand in protest against the High Court's decision.

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Meanwhile, Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi alleged that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) goons were deliberately deployed by the state government during a student protest in Ranchi, claiming that they assaulted young protesters with sticks and batons.

Reacting to the incident, Marandi said protests, sit-ins, demonstrations and effigy-burning were common practices in a democracy and alleged that the police administration was not present when the protesters were attacked.

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"Regarding today's incident, I would say that JMM goons were deliberately deployed by the government. Because in a democracy, protests, sit-ins, demonstrations, and the burning of effigies are common occurrences." Marandi said.

He alleged that instead of the police administration, JMM goons armed with sticks and batons were present at the spot and assaulted young people.