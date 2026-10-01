Ranchi Woman Allegedly Held Captive In Dubai After Nursing Job Promise, Family Seeks MEA Help

New Delhi: A 37-year-old woman from Ranchi has allegedly been held captive in Dubai after being taken to the UAE on the promise of a nursing job. Her family has accused recruitment agents of fraud, human trafficking, forced labour and extortion, and has approached the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking her safe return to India.

The woman, identified as Monica Kachhap, is from Chhota Ghaghra in Ranchi. According to her family, Monica had completed a three-and-a-half-year nursing course and was looking for an overseas job to support her family. She allegedly came in contact online with AMD Trend Solution LLC and an agent identified as Priyanka, who promised her employment, food and accommodation in the UAE.

Promised Nursing Job, Reached Sharjah

According to the complaint filed by Monica's mother, Monica transferred money to Priyanka through PhonePe on April 22. She subsequently travelled from Delhi to Sharjah on May 5 and reached the UAE the following day.

The family has alleged that an agency driver took possession of Monica's original passport after she arrived in Sharjah. On May 7, she was allegedly taken to an office in Ajman, where two men identified as Ritesh and Mohammad Meraj Ansari allegedly made her sign documents written in Arabic and provide thumb impressions.

Advertisement

The family said Monica does not understand Arabic and therefore could not understand what the documents contained. Her mobile phone was also allegedly taken away, while her WhatsApp conversations with the agent were allegedly deleted.

Alleged 'Loan' And Threat Of Jail

The complaint further alleges that Monica was made to speak to someone through a video call and was told that she had taken a loan of 12,600 dirhams. She was allegedly warned that she could be sent to jail if the amount was not repaid by May 25.

Advertisement

Her family has denied that Monica took such a loan and alleged that the purported debt was used to prevent her from returning to India. The family has also claimed that around Rs 3.5 lakh was subsequently demanded before she could return home.

Allegedly Forced To Work In Different Homes

According to the complaint, Monica was later taken to the home of Mohammad Meraj Ansari, where she was allegedly made to perform domestic chores including sweeping, mopping, washing utensils and cleaning bathrooms.

The family has alleged that she was subsequently sent to different households to work. On June 22, she was allegedly sent to a house to care for an elderly person despite not having a valid work permit. She was reportedly brought back to the agency office the next day because of difficulties communicating in Arabic.

She was allegedly sent to other houses on July 1 and July 16. Her family has claimed that the language barrier and the conditions she faced caused her significant mental distress.

FIR Filed In Ranchi, Family Appeals For Help

An FIR was registered at Ranchi's Airport police station on September 29 based on a complaint filed by Monica's mother. Priyanka, Ritesh, Mohammad Meraj Ansari and managers associated with AMD Trend Solution LLC have been named in the complaint.

The police have begun an investigation into the allegations of trafficking, forced labour, fraud and extortion. The family has also approached the MEA and the Jharkhand administration, seeking intervention for Monica's safe return.

The matter reportedly came to wider attention after it was discussed in the local gram sabha, following which villagers supported Monica's parents in approaching the authorities. Her family has also met the Ranchi Deputy Commissioner, who assured them of assistance.

A neighbour reportedly spoke to Monica by phone on Thursday and said she was describing the difficulties she was facing and asking for help to return home. The family is now seeking urgent intervention from Indian authorities to secure her return from the UAE.