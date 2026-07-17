Rare Display of Cross-Party Warmth: PM Modi's Bonhomie with Congress MP Manish Tewari in Chandigarh | WATCH

Chandigarh: In a moment that has captured attention across political circles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a cordial and extended interaction with Congress MP Manish Tewari during an event in Chandigarh on Friday. The exchange, marked by a firm handshake, smiles, and conversation, stands out as a refreshing instance of personal rapport between leaders from opposing political parties.

Video footage from the event shows PM Modi, dressed in his signature white kurta and dark vest, turning to greet Tewari on stage. The Chandigarh MP responds enthusiastically--shaking hands, speaking directly to the Prime Minister, and gesturing expressively while smiling. Union Minister JP Nadda stands nearby, observing the exchange with a smile. The brief but warm exchange highlights mutual respect amid the formal setting.

This interaction occurred during PM Modi's visit to Chandigarh, where he inaugurated key infrastructure projects at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), including advanced Mother & Child and Neuroscience centers. Tewari, who represents Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha as a Congress MP, has been actively engaging with local issues in the city, from civic infrastructure to resident concerns.

Significance in India's Polarized Politics

Such displays of camaraderie are relatively rare in today's highly competitive political landscape, where sharp rhetoric often dominates headlines. Observers note that these moments underscore the underlying democratic ethos of dialogue and personal courtesy, even as parties fiercely contest elections and policies. Manish Tewari, a seasoned parliamentarian and former Union Minister, has previously participated in all-party delegations alongside the government on critical national issues, such as outreach efforts following anti-terror operations, further illustrating instances where political differences yield to broader national interests.

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Social media users have reacted with a mix of appreciation for the civility and light-hearted commentary typical of India's vibrant online discourse. Some view it as a positive sign of maturity in public life, while others offer humorous takes. Regardless, the clip has sparked discussions on the value of mutual respect in a diverse democracy like India.

Political analysts suggest these interactions, though symbolic, can help foster an environment conducive to constructive debate on issues affecting citizens, from development in Chandigarh to national security. As India navigates complex challenges, such glimpses of warmth between opponents serve as a reminder that personal relationships and shared democratic values can transcend partisan lines.

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