'Reality of Betrayal Being Masked By Ads': PM Modi's Stinging Attack on Punjab Govt; Cites Corruption, Bullets, Drugs

Jalandhar, Punjab: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp critique of the Punjab government on Friday, accusing it of masking governance failures with advertisements while the state grapples with deteriorating law and order, rampant corruption, and a drug crisis affecting its youth.

Addressing a public gathering in Jalandhar, PM Modi highlighted the stark contrast between Punjab’s glorious past and its current challenges. “This is the land of ‘Sher-e-Punjab’ Maharaja Ranjit Singh... However, what is happening in Punjab today is no secret,” he said.

“Here, the reality of betrayal is being masked by advertisements,” he said.

The Prime Minister painted a grim picture of the security situation, stating that law and order in the state is in shambles.

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“No one can predict when or where a gang war might break out or from which direction bullets might start flying,” he remarked. He added that conducting business has become difficult due to open extortion, with even police stations frequently coming under attack.

‘Future of Punjab Being Ruined’

PM Modi expressed deep concern over the drug menace, saying drug peddlers are roaming freely and dragging the state’s youth into addiction.

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“Most tragic of all, the future of Punjab is being ruined,” he noted.

He also slammed the alleged misappropriation of central schemes.

“The situation today is such that all development work in Punjab has come to a standstill. Schemes belonging to the Government of India are simply being rebranded with their own stickers and passed off as their own,” the PM alleged.

‘Double-Engine’ Push and Neighbouring Contrast

Pitching for a BJP-led government in the state, Modi emphasised the need for a “double-engine” model.

“Punjab can develop rapidly, but for that, a BJP ‘double-engine’ government is essential here,” he said.

He cited Delhi’s progress under the model and pointed to neighbouring Haryana, where the BJP government provides Minimum Support Price (MSP) on 24 crops to farmers.

“In Punjab, however, farmers are merely being deceived,” he added.

The Prime Minister criticised both the ruling party in Punjab, which he referred to as the ‘Kattar Beimaan Party’ (hardcore dishonest party), and the opposition Congress and Akali Dal for prioritising power struggles over public welfare.

Corruption Allegations

Modi accused the current dispensation of widespread corruption and financial mismanagement. He pointed out that despite the Centre releasing lakhs of crores in funds over the past 12 years, the state government has failed to utilise them properly. Instead, he claimed, the government is raising loans in Punjab’s name, with budget funds largely going towards interest payments while those in power allegedly indulge in plunder.

He cited specific cases, including the recent sentencing of an MLA in Gujarat to 7 years in prison for assaulting officials and extortion, the dismissal of Punjab’s Health Minister over bribery, and ministers and MLAs facing serious charges like money laundering and accepting bribes.

“Those currently in power in Punjab used to claim, with great arrogance, that they would transform the country’s politics. But today, the nation is witnessing their true colours,” Modi said, referencing a recent court conviction of a party leader in a riot-related case.

Message to Youth and Development Initiatives

Amid the criticism, the Prime Minister struck a note of optimism for Punjab’s youth, particularly praising their achievements in sports. He urged them to leverage initiatives like ‘Khelo India’ and highlighted Jalandhar’s sports manufacturing ecosystem as a key part of India’s emerging sports economy. He also mentioned recent agreements signed with Australia and New Zealand to boost opportunities in the sector.

On the development front, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar.