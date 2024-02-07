Advertisement

NEW DELHI: On Friday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan released an official statement saying that the Amrit Udyan gardens will be open for public viewing from February 2 to March 31. According to the announcement, members of the public will be able to visit the gardens six days a week except for Mondays which are assigned as maintenance days. Visitors will be able to see the Bonsai Garden, Musical Fountain, Central Lawn, Long Garden and the Circular Garden. Food courts will also be set up at the exit. Provision for water, toilets and medical facilities will also be made available along the route the visitors will take.

Visits will take place in six hourly slots between 10:00 and 16:00. According to a PTI report, the capacity for the two forenoon slots (10:00 to 12:00) is set at 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 for weekends. The capacity for the four afternoon slots (12:00 to 16:00) will be 5,000 during each slot on weekdays and 7,500 during weekends. Bookings for these slots can be made on the website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Walk-in visitors will have to first register themselves at the facilitation centres and at the self-service kiosk at gate 12 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Entry and exit for all visitors will happen from gate number 35 of the President's Estate. The announcement also noted that a bus service will be put in place for visitors between gate number 35 and the Central Secretariat Metro Station, with these buses running at intervals of 30 minutes between 9:30 and 17:00.

Furthermore, the announcement noted that the Amrit Udyan will be opened for special categories on February 22 (for the differently abled), February 23 (for defence, paramilitary and police personnel), March 1 (for women self-help groups) and March 5 (for children from orphanages).

