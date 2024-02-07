English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Famed Amrit Udyan Gardens To Be Open For Public From February 2 To March 31

The Amrit Udyan gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be made available for public visits from February 2 onwards, six days a week for six hours each day.

Digital Desk
View from the Amrit Udyan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
View from the Amrit Udyan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: On Friday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan released an official statement saying that the Amrit Udyan gardens will be open for public viewing from February 2 to March 31. According to the announcement, members of the public will be able to visit the gardens six days a week except for Mondays which are assigned as maintenance days. Visitors will be able to see the Bonsai Garden, Musical Fountain, Central Lawn, Long Garden and the Circular Garden. Food courts will also be set up at the exit. Provision for water, toilets and medical facilities will also be made available along the route the visitors will take. 

Visits will take place in six hourly slots between 10:00 and 16:00. According to a PTI report, the capacity for the two forenoon slots (10:00 to 12:00) is set at 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 for weekends. The capacity for the four afternoon slots (12:00 to 16:00) will be 5,000 during each slot on weekdays and 7,500 during weekends. Bookings for these slots can be made on the website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Advertisement

Walk-in visitors will have to first register themselves at the facilitation centres and at the self-service kiosk at gate 12 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Entry and exit for all visitors will happen from gate number 35 of the President's Estate. The announcement also noted that a bus service will be put in place for visitors between gate number 35 and the Central Secretariat Metro Station, with these buses running at intervals of 30 minutes between 9:30 and 17:00. 

Furthermore, the announcement noted that the Amrit Udyan will be opened for special categories on February 22 (for the differently abled), February 23 (for defence, paramilitary and police personnel), March 1 (for women self-help groups) and March 5 (for children from orphanages).   

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World15 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement