sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Loss will be Felt...': Bill Gates, Mahindra, Ambani- Top Business Leaders Mourn Ratan Tata's Death

Published 09:34 IST, October 10th 2024

'Loss will be Felt...': Bill Gates, Mahindra, Ambani- Top Business Leaders Mourn Ratan Tata's Death

Padma Vibhushan industrialist Ratan Tata dies: Mourning the loss of the Indian icon and philanthropist, global business leaders have poured in their tributes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ratan Tata
India has lost a giant, a visionary: Gautam Adani on demise of Ratan Tata | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

07:51 IST, October 10th 2024