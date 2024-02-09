Advertisement

Ratan Tata, Indian Industrialist is also known for his undying adoration for animals, especially dogs. The businessman has often posted photos of dogs and advocated for the rights of furry, four-legged friends.

Tata Trusts recently announced plans to build India's first modern Small Animal Hospital in South Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area, in line with the octogenarian's vision. This hospital will have over 200 beds to provide healthcare for animals.

Ratan Tata is building a 5-storey animal hospital covering 98,000 square feet on land provided by MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) across 5 floors with a capacity of over 200 beds.

The hospital will offer specialized treatments by top veterinarians, nurses, and technicians, focusing on quality care with a compassionate touch.

In a statement about the upcoming launch, Ratan Tata, the Chairman of Tata Trusts, remarked, "Pets are our family, and their lives matter to every pet parent. When I looked around and saw the lack of infrastructure for pets in India, it made me wonder why, in such a large country with a significant pet population, we cannot have a facility that can save lives and make pets' lives better. The Small Animal Hospital aims to be one such facility with specialised facilities to provide every pet with care, love, and a human approach."

The launch will happen in stages, with only some facilities including Emergency & Critical Care triage and treatment services, Inpatient and ICU units (including isolation units), Surgical Services (Soft Tissue Surgery, Orthopedics, etc.), Pharmacy Services; Support Functions such as Diagnostics - Radiology & Imaging (MRI, X-Ray, CT Scan & USG), Laboratory - Hematology, Microbiology, Cytology, Clinical Pathology, Biochemistry, Histo-pathology, and Anaesthesia.

The hospital has partnered with the renowned Royal Veterinary College, London, to ensure the best expertise. Led by Dr. Thomas Heathcote and a team of 66 skilled professionals, including doctors, nurses, technicians, and pet care assistants, the hospital aims to provide excellent patient care and operational efficiency. It aims to be a leading center for animal welfare, filling the gap in quality pet care in the country.