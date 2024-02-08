Updated January 16th, 2024 at 08:22 IST
Ready To Appear Before ED on January 20: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
In response to ED's 8th summon in the land scam case, the Chief Minister wrote to the agency stating that it could record his statement on January 20.
In a significant development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren agreed for his questioning on January 20 by the Enforcement Directorate.
In response to ED's 8th summon in the land scam case, the Chief Minister wrote to the agency stating that it could record his statement at his official residence on January 20.
Soren was recently given the eighth summon by the agency asking him to appear for questioning in a money laundering case between January 16 and 19. The CM had refused to attend ED sessions on all previous summons and had written to it citing his busy political engagements. He may be questioned at his residence on January 20.
