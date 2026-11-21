Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday brushed aside senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's "Hyderabadi biryani" jibe, asserting that the real issue is the people of Uttar Pradesh rather than personal remarks, while welcoming the veteran leader's bail and wishing him good health.



Talking to ANI in Saharanpur, Owaisi responded to Khan's comments by noting that he had endured hardships while pursuing his law and barrister degrees abroad and had never been overly particular about food, adding that whatever is available suffices for him.



"The question is not about me—I am not the issue here. The real issue is the people of Uttar Pradesh. As for food, I have never been particularly fond of it; I even pursued my law and barrister degrees while living abroad, enduring great hardships. Some people live merely to eat, but for me, whatever is available is sufficient...Azam Khan Sahab has been granted bail—that is a very good thing. He is 80 years old now; may Allah grant him good health. He should take care of his well-being," AIMIM Chief Owaisi said.



The political exchange follows remarks made by senior SP leader Azam Khan in Rampur on Thursday, a day after his release from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad, in which he took a veiled swipe at AIMIM's political outreach in western Uttar Pradesh and Rohilkhand ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Addressing reporters here, Khan had remarked that "Hyderabadi biryani" is not preferred in his region, claiming that locals favour "pulao and mutton biryani" instead. Referring to Owaisi as a "barrister" rather than a "Maulana," the senior SP leader had also commented that merely sporting a beard does not make one a Maulana or a Sadhu.



Earlier, the Allahabad High Court granted interim bail to Khan in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) money laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld the relief by dismissing the central agency's appeal challenging the order.

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Meanwhile, Owaisi made the remarks during his visit to Saharanpur alongside Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president Chandrashekhar Azad. The two leaders recently joined hands to form the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.



Earlier, Owaisi on Saturday claimed that the newly formed 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' is causing "discomfort and distress" to both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that a credible third contender has emerged to end their "musical chairs" in state politics.



"The 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' that we have formed is causing discomfort and distress to both Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav. Both of them realise that a strong, credible alternative has emerged in the form of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha.' On a personal note, I would like to offer my condolences to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on the passing of his mother. Yet, it is clear to everyone—and everyone is troubled—that what they were engaged in was essentially a game of 'musical chairs': "You take a seat now, then I’ll take a seat." Now, a third contender has arrived on the scene: the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha", he said.